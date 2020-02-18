Are you thinking about how to transfer your farm business or land to the next generation?
University of Minnesota Extension can help. The following farm transition and estate planning workshops are scheduled:
- 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, at Max's Grille, 2425 W. Lincoln Ave., Olivia
- 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, at St. Cloud Technical and Community College, 1540 Northway Drive, St. Cloud
The learning objectives for the one-day workshop are:
- Establish individual, family, retirement and business goals as the foundation to the transition process.
- Understand farm business transition strategies and examples including business entities.
- Understand the need for determining the financial viability of the business.
- Understand tax issues in the transition process.
- Identify estate planning issues and strategies, including identifying a transition and estate planning team.
Extension also offers a one-and-a-half-day retreat that focuses on both transferring the financial business and transferring the management and responsibility of the farm business. The retreat is designed to be attended by both the entering generation and retiring generation involved in a farm. It allows time for significant planning and discussion within the farm family. The next retreat is at:
- 4:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, March 13, and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at Alexandria Technical and Community College, 1601 Jefferson St., Alexandria.
For more information about the workshops or retreats, contact Megan Roberts, Extension educator, at meganr@umn.edu. For registration assistance, contact Katie Carr at katiec@umn.edu or 612-624-7182.