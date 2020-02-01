Periodic eye and vision examinations are an important part of preventive health care.
Knowing what to expect and when to seek professional care are important steps to safeguarding your vision, according to the American Optometric Association.
As people reach their 60s or older, they need to be aware of the warning signs of age-related eye health problems that could cause vision loss, the AOA says, because many eye diseases have no early symptoms.
Eye health problems can develop painlessly, and people might not notice the changes in their vision until the condition is advanced.
Regular eye exams and early detection of disease can significantly improve people’s chances of maintaining good vision as they age.
The AOA says people should be aware of the following vision disorders:
- Age-related macular degeneration, which affects the macula, the center of the light sensitive retina at the back of the eye, causing loss of central vision.
- Cataracts are cloudy or opaque areas in the normally clear lens of the eye. Cataracts can cause a decrease in contrast sensitivity, a dulling of colors and increased sensitivity to glare.
- Diabetic retinopathy is a condition occurring in people with diabetes. It is the result of damage to the blood vessels that nourish the retina. They leak blood and other fluids that can cause swelling of retinal tissue, clouding of vision, and blindness.
- Dry eye is an insufficient amount of tears or a poor quality of tears to lubricate and nourish the eye.
- Glaucoma is a group of eye diseases characterized by damage to the optic nerve resulting in vision loss.
- Retinal detachment is a tearing or separation of the retina from the underlying tissue.
OPTICIANS & OPTOMETRISTS
COKATO
- Cokato Eye Center, 115 Olsen Blvd. N.E., No. 300, Cokato; 320-286-5695; cokatoeyecenter.com.
GLENCOE
- Southwest Eye Care, 1201 Greeley Ave. N., No. 3, Glencoe; 320-864-2020; southwesteyecare.net/glencoe.
HUTCHINSON
- Midwest Vision Centers, Hutchinson Mall, 1060 State Highway 15 S., Hutchinson; 320-587-2370; midwestvisioncenters.com/hutchinson/.
- Primary Eyecare, State 1059 Highway 15 S., Plaza 15, Hutchinson; 320-587-4744; primaryeyecare2020.com.
- Regional Eye Center, 1455 Montreal St. S.E., Hutchinson; 320-587-6308; regeyecenter.com.
- Southwest Eye Care, 218 Main St. S., Suite 105, Hutchinson; 320-587-2593; southwesteyecare.net/hutchinson.
- Walmart Vision Center, 1300 State Highway 15 S., Hutchinson; 320-587-1020; walmart.com.
LITCHFIELD
- Fischer Laser Eye Center, 517 Sibley Ave. N., Litchfield; 320-593-2020; fischerlaser.com.
- Litchfield Eye Center, 135 N. Sibley Ave., Litchfield; 20-593-3100; litchfieldeyecenter.com.
- Primary Eyecare, 520 U.S. Highway 12 E., Suite 106, Litchfield; 320-693-9333; primaryeyecare2020.com.