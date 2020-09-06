A dedicated home office space that helps insulate you from distractions and concentrate on work is invaluable — and not just in this time of pandemic.
You can hire a firm to design and build your new office or you can tackle it as a DIY project. Emily Koehler, a science teacher at Glencoe-Silver Lake Public Schools, discovered after teaching from home that an office update was needed.
“I decided I needed something better for distance teaching this fall,” she said. “I haven’t really started using it yet, but I can guarantee I’m much more excited to spend time in there than I was before.”
The old carpet was torn out and replaced with new vinyl faux wood flooring. New paint came next plus the installation of shelving.
“The only thing I have left to finish is getting a desk,” Koehler said.
LOOKING FOR IDEAS?
“We’ve chosen five inspiring examples of today’s residential workspaces — from the elegantly simple to the built-in and fully customized — that use hardwood with expertise and imagination,” says Linda Jovanovich, of the American Hardwood Information Center. “The advantages of American hardwoods, from classics like oak or maple to less familiar species like cypress or tulipwood, are that they’re durable, easy to work with, and sustainably grown.” And hardwoods look great, too, so you’ll enjoy the appearance of your workspace as much as its usefulness.
Fresh and minimal
In a Philadelphia house, designer Mel McDaniel uses three beech desktops, purchased at a local big-box store, to turn an alcove into a simple but effective workspace for two people. Vintage chairs, painted white, and a pair of residential table lamps complete the homey yet professional look.
Office in a closet
For many homeowners, finding sufficient space for a dedicated office is a problem. One solution, even in a small apartment, is to transform a closet with hardwood built-ins. Michael K Chen Architecture shows how it’s done with this admirably compact yet surprisingly roomy example in a New York loft.
Working under stairs
If you live in a multi-story house, you may have a dark space under the stairs that could be made to look and function better. In Los Angeles, Hamilton Architects transform one such triangle into a bright home office with a built-in hardwood desk and a strategically placed window.
The attic office
As Hutker Architects and designer Kathleen Walsh demonstrate in this farmhouse on Martha’s Vineyard, the height-challenged space under the eaves in an attic can be the ideal spot for a substantial work surface. Dormer windows bathe the custom oak-and-steel desking with daylight while also providing a view.
The fully fitted office
If you’re able to use a whole room as a workspace, it can be outfitted fully with custom built-ins and decorated in appropriate style. Lisa Michael Interiors juxtaposes crisp white-painted hardwood cabinetry with navy-blue nautically inspired wallpaper and accessories in this shipshape Boca Raton home office. Visit hardwoodinfo.com for more about putting American hardwoods to work in your home.