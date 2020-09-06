Fall Home Improvement Cover

Homestyle
Fall 2020
Hutchinson Leader and
Litchfield Independent Review
TIME WELL SPENT:
Local homeowners share the projects they tackled during the COVID-19 pandemic / 3
TIPS TO PREPARE YOUR YARD FOR WINTER:
Master Gardener Joyce Hochsprung shares tips / 7
WHAT’S HOT IN KITCHEN DESIGN?
Find out the top 6 takeaways from the 2020 Kitchen & Bath Industry Show, North America’s premier kitchen design show / 9
WORKING AT HOME?
Check out these fabulous home office ideas / 10
HOW TO TACKLE TIDYING TASKS:
5 tips to keep your house and home office their best / 11