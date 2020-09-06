Fall Home Improvement Cover
Photo by Roselyn Tirado on unsplash.com

Homestyle

Fall 2020

Hutchinson Leader and

Litchfield Independent Review

TIME WELL SPENT:

Local homeowners share the projects they tackled during the COVID-19 pandemic / 3

TIPS TO PREPARE YOUR YARD FOR WINTER:

Master Gardener Joyce Hochsprung shares tips / 7

WHAT’S HOT IN KITCHEN DESIGN?

Find out the top 6 takeaways from the 2020 Kitchen & Bath Industry Show, North America’s premier kitchen design show / 9

WORKING AT HOME?

Check out these fabulous home office ideas / 10

HOW TO TACKLE TIDYING TASKS:

5 tips to keep your house and home office their best / 11

