No Lines Improv troupe is kicking off its fall season with “Fall into Fall” at 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. Admission is a freewill donation.
Performing at Friday night’s event will be: Brian Baumann, Lynn Mergen, Tom Nelson, Corey Roskamp, Jody Runke and Jill Springer.
What sets improvisational comedy apart from other stage performances is that it’s done on the spot. There’s no script involved. Actors are given a theme or situation and they have to “improvise” the dialogue and characters. It’s also an interactive experience for the audience because members are called upon for suggestions and/or participation.
The genesis of No Lines Improv dates to 2016 when Baumann, Nelson and Haley Jacobsen performed together in the Hutchinson Theatre Company production of “Laura.” The three actors discovered a mutual appreciation for improvisational comedy, which sparked the formation of the new group.
In addition to performances in Hutchinson, the troupe has taken its show on the road to the Dassel History Center, Cosmos Community Center and Bait & Hook restaurant in Cokato. Members have also performed at private and corporate events.
To learn more about No lines Improv, plan to attend Friday night’s show and talk with the cast following the performance. Information is also available by calling the art center at 320-587-7278.