Cannabis-infused drinks. Low- or non-alcoholic beverages. Meat-free alternatives to burgers. These are some of the latest trends in the culinary world. But over the past few years, farm-to-table cooking, the trend of local restaurants creating menus using whatever is in season and what local farmers can provide, has taken off due to health benefits, freshness and the emotional component of supporting local communities.
Alycia Gruenhagen, an organizer for Greener Pastures Co-op in Hutchinson, is one of those people working with farmers to support the community. She’s not a farmer, but she works with local farms to help sell their products and simply doesn’t see a natural connection between farmers and stores or restaurants.
“There’s not any real process,” Gruenhagen said. “It is kind of person by person or … business by business. So I would say relationships are very individual depending on what the grower is capable of … and then also what we’re able to handle or how much we’re able to buy.”
“It can be a delicate science,” she added.
THE FARM-TO-TABLE CRAZE
Farmers believe people want local food, in part because they know where it came from and what has been done to it, without the fear of added pesticides and herbicides.
“For me … food is something we need to survive, so we have such a natural connection,” said Aimee Haag, a member of the Hutchinson Farmer’s Market board and co-owner of RebelSoil, a local produce farm in rural Litchfield. “How fun is it? At the farmer’s market we see that every day. It fills me up as a farmer and grower and seller to have people come and want to spend their money on something that we’ve created. It’s really a great relationship that goes both ways.”
Local farmer and Hutchinson Farmer’s Market board member Tim Rohde explained how the process of working with local chefs and restaurants works.
“Most vendors, what they’ll do is, if you have someone like Aimee, she’ll go by herself and look for a restaurant to supply,” Rhode said.
Gruenhagen agreed. People want what’s grown in a garden and want it done by experts who can grow it successfully.
“In my customer base, the people who come in are usually looking for organic,” Gruenhagen said. “They’re looking for some of the up-and-coming, trendy stuff.”
While the farm-to-table restaurant scene is strong in some places around the state, it hasn’t taken off as quickly in the Hutchinson area, Haag said.
“There aren’t a whole lot of restaurants locally buying products from us,” Haag said. “There are some, and there are some unique situations … I don’t sell to any in Hutchinson.”
Despite a lack of farm-to-table restaurants, the support for local farmers is still there from members of the community who buy their products.
At Greener Pastures, Gruenhagen stocks local, organic products such as elderberries, eggs, mushrooms and poultry. Local honey and maple syrup are also popular items, as is goat’s milk and organic grapes.
Gruenhagen supports local farms, believing the extra cost is worth it to people because the quality is better.
“It’s a little fresher, and people like knowing their dollars are going to support other local farmers,” Gruenhagen said. “People want local produce, and they also want to shop local, meaning they want to encourage local business.”
Laura Frerichs, co-owner of Loon Organics in Hutchinson, agrees that there is support in the community. While she admits she can’t compete with the prices of supermarket groceries, she believes the product quality and the community impact Loon Organics has is far superior.
“(Where I can compete) is quality and freshness and value and taste,” she said. “I can compete on land stewardship, treating my workers well, food safety. ... I can beat that California farm on all of those things.”
FARM-TO-TABLE FUTURE
If people in the area want to see more farm-to-table restaurants and options, Haag believes farmers and restauranteurs must lead the conversation. Farmers need to know if there is a demand. Otherwise they aren’t going to grow it.
“We have the farmers and some people that are interested to help drive it forward. We just need energy on both sides,” Haag said. “The farmers are interested in here, and the co-op — or restaurants or caterers or schools — are also here. We need to organize and sit down and see how we can really establish strong community connections to make sure we have lots of the produce and other crops that are grown here.”
One area where relationships are being built is between farmers and Hutchinson Public Schools. According to Haag, the school district is interested in offering more farm-to-school food options for students and staff.
“There is a really strong interest right now from the food and nutrition department at Hutchinson Public Schools to use the farmers next year,” Haag said. “Which is exciting.”
“That takes a big demand for somebody to have a lot of produce for (the school district),” Rohde said. “School-age kids can get excited about trying carrots grown by someone maybe they know in town.”