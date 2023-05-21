Josh Pommier read a newspaper story several years ago about a Litchfield middle school teacher’s classroom work with a butterfly garden.
It gave him the idea that brought about 130 fifth-graders to the Forest City Waterfowl Production Area northeast of Litchfield one morning last week.
“Today’s about getting the kids outside and in nature and learning about pollinators, pollinator habitat and then also wildlife habitat,” said Pommier, Minnesota private lands manager for Pheasants Forever.
Last week’s field day saw students meander through the grassy field to visit six stations where they learned about wildlife habitat and the work done by Department of Natural Resources and U.S. Fish and Wildlife officers. Students also helped spread seed for native prairie grasses and planted wildflowers in one section of the plot.
The field day, Pommier said, came about six years ago when he saw a story about a teacher was teaching a unit on pollinators, which included the students releasing monarch butterflies. He saw an opportunity.
“I called the teacher and said, ‘Hey, do you want to partner on these pollinator habitat days?’ And she said, ‘Yes.’ So then that started it,” Pommier said. “And then she moved to a different position, and there was a new teacher last year, and we had a different teacher this year, and they’ve all agreed to keep going with it. So we have a willing teacher, a willing school. A good partnership is already established, so let’s keep it going.”
Last week’s field day was the fifth, the second at the Forest City Waterfowl Production Area. The first three years were conducted at the Greeleaf WPA near Strout.
And every year has been about collaboration, not just between the school and Pheasants Forever, but including several other organizations and corporate sponsors. Pommier acknowledged Litchfield Lions, Kiwanis and Rotary clubs for financial assistance, as well as volunteering during the field day. Additionally, he said, larger sponsors, including the Painters Union, Bayer, DuPont, Cabela’s and Corteva.
Through the experience, students learned about good and bad soil qualities, the positive role prescribed burns play in the prairie ecosystem, and the efforts to control invasive species.
The students were divided into six groups with each group visiting one of the six stations set up by volunteers and staffed by representatives from various agencies and organizations. The groups spent 20-25 minutes at each station, learning about a specific topic.
At two of the stations, the students were put to work. At one, after learning a bit about prairie restoration, students received a bucket filled with seed and wood shavings, then lined up and made their way across a field spreading the seed – the wood shavings helping them see where the miniscule seeds were going. At another station, students received packages of plants and small garden trowel so they could repopulate a barren area with native plant species.
“There’s 30 to 40 different native flower and grass species that they’re seeding back,” Pommier said, explaining that a nearby plot was seeded by last year’s fifth-graders, though drought has so far kept the planting efforts from flourishing. “It’s a little more diverse than what it was before, which is the net goal, essentially. The more flowers we have germinating, the more insects can be there. The more food for pheasant chicks.
“You can really see it after a few years,” Pommier added. “When you go into the Greenleaf Waterfowl Production Area, you can see all the different years (of fifth-grader planting). And they all have different composition, the characteristics.”