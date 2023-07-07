First District Association celebrated the highly anticipated grand opening of its Fieldgate Cheese Store in Litchfield Thursday. The event marked the return of the beloved brand and its nostalgic flavors, bringing joy to residents and dairy enthusiasts alike.
The decision to reopen Fieldgate Cheese Store to was driven by a strong desire to satisfy the community's yearning for their favorite cheese, according to Bob Huffman, FDA’s president and chief executive officer. After a temporary hiatus, First District Dairy recognized the importance of reopening the store, which symbolizes the exceptional quality of their products and holds a special place in the hearts of customers worldwide.
“We surveyed and talked to the community, and they were like ‘Ya I miss that,’” Huffman said. “Local businesses continue to receive calls every week from people asking where they can find Fieldgate Cheese.”
The reopening of the store aligns with First District Dairy's strategic shift in focus, placing dairy products at the forefront and celebrating the cooperative's rich history and founding values. The store will offer an array of locally produced goods, ensuring customers can savor the authentic flavors and freshness that have become synonymous with First District Dairy.
“The idea was to create an environment where you could stop into our store and you can get the basic needs and good quality at the fairest price that we could possibly get,” Huffman said. “We took a lot of pride because if you look at our products, you're going to find that, especially on the dairy side, everything comes from the majority of our farmer owners.”
While financial viability remains crucial, the cooperative’s leadership acknowledges the challenging market conditions faced by dairy farmers. To strike a balance between offering premium products and maintaining affordability, First District has implemented cost-cutting measures to ensure fair prices for both customers and their dedicated workforce.
"Money is important. We need to keep the lights on,” Huffman said. “However, our loyalty lies with our farmer owners and their commitment to promoting dairy and nutrition.”
The opening of the Fieldgate Cheese store not only brings the iconic brand back to Litchfield but also a sense of nostalgia and anticipation. Residents who grew up with Fieldgate Cheese eagerly awaited the opportunity to relive their cherished memories and indulge in the flavors that have become synonymous with the brand.
“Fieldgate was in our home growing up and pizzas,” said Josh Barka, chairman of First District’s board of directors. “It was almost like the ice cream truck for us, except we got to eat milk and pizzas when we came to town to get supplies.”
Another nostalgic tradition will happen this week with the return of Cheeseburger Days. Fieldgate will host the event at the store from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday and Friday with proceeds going to Meeker County Dairy Association, and the Litchfield FFA Chapter.
Fieldgate store hours will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturday 8 a.m. to noon.
“Cheese is back,” Barka remarked.
Timeline:
• 1894: Litchfield Creamery Cooperative was formed by local area farmers.
• 1918: Meetings between the creameries in Meeker County and Meeker County Farm Bureau took place to come up with a plan to create a better product.
• 1921: Local dairy farmer, John Brandt encouraged 11 local creameries to come together to enhance efficiencies and profits for local farmers. The Cooperative Creameries Association Unit #1 was formed in Litchfield, MN.
• 1926: One of the first ever buttermilk drying plants was constructed in Litchfield.
• 1928: The name Land O’Lakes came to life and the Litchfield plant was called Land O'Lakes Creameries Inc., District One.
• 1930s: Economic conditions reached a low. Despite these times, the Cooperative creameries Association, Unit #1 remained open out of dedication to their dairy farmers.
• 1934: The name of First District Association became official after Land O’Lakes became popular nationwide and farmers wanted to keep their grassroots identity in Litchfield.
• 1950: The first bulk milk trucks were purchased by First District Association. These trucks would be used to pick up milk at farms and deliver to the plant. This began the phase out of milk cans.
• 1965: First District powered milk products were some of the first to be shipped all over the world to places as Saigon, Rio je Janeiro, Bogota, Israel and Tanzania with the caption “Donated by the people of the United States” printed in 13 languages.
• 1975: The Board of Directors made the bold move to convert to cheese and whey manufacturing. At the time, cheese plants were not popular but the demand for cheese was increasing.
• 1985: The Fieldgate brand was created. A contest was held by First District farmers to come up with a name for their own brand of cheese.
• 2005: A state of the art laboratory was constructed. Here they test both the milk coming off the farm and fished product manufactured on site.
• 2012: Through expansions First District manufacturing plant was able to produce 5 million pounds of milk per day.
• 2021: Another expansion led to be able to process 7.5 million pounds of milk per day.
• 2023: Fieldgate Cheese rebrands and celebrates the opening of their retail store in its original location.