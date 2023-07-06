The streets of Hutchinson are undergoing a colorful transformation, thanks to the artistic talents of some of the local painters. Alexis Ammerman Hogan is bringing vibrant murals to the heart of the city, capturing the essence of Hutchinson's natural beauty and community spirit.
As part of a project started back in November of 2022, 14 buildings will be receiving a makeover in the form of art murals.
“I have been dabbling with art for quite some time, pretty much my whole life,” Hogan said. “But it wasn’t until I got older that I started to take it more seriously. I started in graphic design, got a degree in it and that grew into a career, but now I’m studying to become a tattoo artist.”
Known for her expertise in watercolor and a penchant for exploring various art forms, Hogan has embarked on a remarkable journey of self-expression. Over the past decade, she has honed her skills, delving into the world of mosaic work and studying traditional tattoo art. Her artistic prowess and love for the outdoors have combined to create awe-inspiring murals.
“I pull a lot of inspiration from what’s around me, “ said Hogan. “I’m a big nature lover. I love exploring all of the trails and lakes. I’m always finding inspiration in nature, whether it’s the super tiny purple flowers that pop up in spring, or the way the snow falls in winter.”
One of her most ambitious projects is the mural titled "Hutchinson Bird." This sprawling artwork spans 16 panels, adorning the side of a building with a kaleidoscope of colors. The mural is a testament to the artist's belief in the importance of finding one's roots while having the freedom to soar. The imagery depicts blooming flowers symbolizing strong roots and birds representing the pursuit of dreams and personal growth.
“It's the largest one out of all the murals, so finding the space has been a bit of a challenge, as well as making sure everything lines up together, but it's been a ton of fun working on it,” Hogan said.
One thing Hogan has done that has engaged the community is inviting people to work with her on the project.
“I think the project as a whole is such a cool and unique project,” Hogan said. “It gets people around the community together. And people's willingness to help has been so awesome. Like, I have probably six or seven people coming to my house to help me paint whom I've never met before. So it'll be a really fun, community building experience.”
But the "Hutchinson Bird" mural is just the beginning. The artist's next project will grace the walls of Dana's Dog Spa, adding a touch of whimsy and inspiration for dog lovers in the community. The mural will feature a silhouette of a dog surrounded by a geometric background bursting with vibrant colors. Encircling the central image is the motivational quote, "Be the person your dog thinks you are," serving as a reminder of the unconditional love and happiness our canine companions bring into our lives.
The murals are a massive undertaking, especially when you are working with paneling. Something Hogan said that helps her is having a sturdy plan.
“Some advice I’d give to others is to make a really good plan before you start,” Hogan said. “And kind of knowing how the piece is going to work, especially if you’re doing something like working with panels like I am. Be very thoughtful about the process before you start working.”
As Hogan's brushes sweep across the canvas of Hutchinson's streets, a new artistic chapter unfolds, painting a brighter and more captivating future for the city. Each stroke of color reflects her love for nature and the community, breathing life into Hutchinson and leaving an indelible mark on its artistic landscape.
If you’re interested in seeing more of Alexis Ammerman Hogan’s work she posts on her Instagram (@wildfloraart).
As the murals near completion, Hutchinson eagerly awaits the unveiling of these remarkable pieces of art. Soon, the city will be adorned with vibrant visuals that serve as a testament to Hogan's talent and the collective creativity of the community. Hutchinson is poised to become a hub of artistic expression, inviting residents and visitors alike to immerse themselves in the beauty that surrounds them.