Floyd W. Walter, 96, of Hutchinson, formerly of rural Litchfield, passed away Friday at Meeker Memorial Hospital in Litchfield. Funeral will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Peace Lutheran Church in Cosmos with interment at a later date in Zion United Methodist Cemetery in South Haven. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, two hours prior to the service, all at the church. Arrangements are with the Hughes-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hector. Visit hantge.com for all updated service information.

