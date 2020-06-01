June is Dairy Month. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, local Dairy Day celebrations have been canceled. However, that doesn’t mean you can’t celebrate with delicious dairy products at home.
CHEESE TART
Ingredients for crust:
1/4 cup butter
1/4 cup sugar
1 egg
1 cup sifted flour
Directions: Cream butter and sugar and beat until light and fluffy. Add egg and flour. Blend thoroughly. Press with a floured hand into a 9-inch pie pan.
Ingredients for filling:
1/2 cup butter
1/2 cup sugar
3 eggs, separated
1 tablespoon vanilla
1 1/2 pounds cottage cheese, drained
2 tablespoons flour
1 1/4 cups well drained crushed pineapple
Directions: Cream butter and add sugar, continue beating until light and fluffy. Add egg yolks and beat well after each one. Add vanilla and cottage cheese and beat well. Stir in flour. Add very-well drained pineapple, may have to press a spoon to get the juice out. Beat egg whites until stiff peaks form. Fold into cottage cheese mixture. Pour into pie pan and bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes. Will be a soft yellow color when done. Chill before serving.
Another recipe that was a favorite many years ago was Broccoli Soufflé. I also made this recently, and I think it is pretty tasty, but you do need to like broccoli!
BROCCOLI SOUFFLE
Ingredients:
20 ounces of frozen broccoli*
16 ounces of drained cottage cheese
1/4 cup flour
1/4 cup melted butter
1 1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese
2 eggs
1/2 teaspoon salt, garlic powder, pepper
Directions: Combine all ingredients and place in greased 2-quart baking dish. Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes. Baking time may vary with depth of baking dish.
* May use partially cooked fresh broccoli.