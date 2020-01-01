Cedric Adams was known as “Mr. Northwest.” The WCCO Radio broadcaster hosted a variety of programs including “Noontime News,” “Stairway to Stardom,” “The Phillips 66 Talent Parade” and “Dinner at the Adams.” He was a substitute host on “Talent Scouts” and was interviewed by Edward R. Murrow for his program, “Person to Person.” Adams also wrote the daily newspaper column “In This Corner.” He died at age 58 in 1961.
This recipe was submitted by Stan Varland, Dassel, for the 2018 Leader Recipe Contest.
CEDRIC ADAMS CASSEROLE
Ingredients:
1 medium onion, chopped
3 tablespoons butter
1 pound hamburger
1/4 teaspoon pepper
3/4 teaspoon salt
1 (10-ounce) can condensed tomato soup
3 cups shredded cabbage
Directions:
Saute onion in butter. Add hamburger, salt and pepper. Stir until cooked, but not browned. In a 3-quart baking dish, add 3 cups of shredded cabbage. Cover cabbage with meat mixture and top with tomato soup (undiluted). Cover and bake at 350 degrees for one hour.
Note: There is also a Cedric Adams Sandwich. The recipe features roast turkey on white bread with the crusts removed and covered with a cheese sauce of half-and-half, white wine, mushrooms, butter, flour, Parmesan and cheddar cheeses. The sandwich was served at Charlie’s Cafe Exceptional where Adams often would eat lunch. The upscale restaurant was at the corner of Seventh Street and Fourth Avenue South in downtown Minneapolis.