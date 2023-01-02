Nothing is more enjoyable than a warm bowl of soup on a chilly day. We still have lots of days to try out some of these recipes this winter. I don’t often use a recipe to make soup, but will follow one if I want to make a specific kind. These are good basic recipes to start with and you can add your own personal touch to reflect family tastes.
This good, easy recipe makes a hearty soup that has excellent flavor. It is a good way to use leftover beef and it makes a big batch and tastes great the next day. Shredded cabbage and red wine add to the delicious flavor.
BEEF AND BARLEY SOUP
Ingredients:
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
1-1/2 cups chopped onion
1 cup chopped celery
1 cup chopped carrots
2 cloves garlic, minced
10 cups beef stock
1/2 to 3/4 cup barley (depends on how thick you like your soup)
1 bay leaf
3 springs fresh thyme, chopped
1/2 cup red wine
2 cups cubed potatoes
2 cups diced cooked beef
1 teaspoon browning sauce (optional)
1-1/2 cups chopped cabbage
Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions:
In a large pot over medium heat, combine the oil, onions, celery, carrots and garlic. Saute for 5 minutes, or until tender. Add the beef stock, barley, bay leaf and thyme and simmer until the barley is softened but not mushy. Add the wine, potato and beef. Add the browning and seasoning sauce now if you want to have more of a brown color. Simmer another 15 minutes and add the cabbage. Allow to simmer another 15 minutes, or until all vegetables are tender. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Remove bay leaf before serving. Makes 12 servings.
This thick beef vegetable soup is easy to prepare and especially good to serve when it’s cold outside. You can use frozen vegetables if you’d like more color and possibly less sodium in your soup. Add more beef broth if you want it more like a soup instead of a thick stew.
GROUND BEEF VEGETABLE SOUP
Ingredients:
2 pounds ground beef
4 carrots, diced
4 celery ribs, chopped
1 onion, chopped
4 potatoes, cut into 1-inch pieces
1 (15-ounce) can tomato sauce
1 (14.5-ounce) can whole tomatoes, crushed
1 (15-ounce) canned peas, undrained
1 (15.25-ounce) can whole kernel corn, drained and rinsed
1 (15-ounce) can green beans, drained and rinsed
Ground black pepper to taste
1/8 teaspoon ground thyme
1 bag leaf, or more to taste
1/4 cup water, as needed
Instructions:
Crumble ground beef into a stockpot over medium-high heat; cook and stir until beef is crumbly, evenly browned, and no longer pink, 7-10 minutes. Drain and discard any excess grease. Stir carrots, celery and onion into the ground beef, cook and stir until vegetables are soft, about 5 minutes. Add potatoes, tomato sauce, crushed tomatoes, undrained peas, corn and green beans to the pot. Season with black pepper. Stir mixture until evenly mixed. Add thyme and bay leaf to the pot. Pour 1/4 cup water over the mixture if needed to moisten mixture, replenishing as needed while cooking. Bring soup to a simmer, place a cover on the pot and cook, stirring regularly, until potatoes are tender, about 1 hour. Makes 6 servings.
Put a gourmet spin on an easy-to-make soup. It’s a definite crowd-pleaser.
CHICKEN CORDON BLEU SOUP
Ingredients:
1/4 cup butter
1/4 cup flour
2-1/2 cups half and half
2-1/2 cups milk
1 tablespoon chicken base or two chicken bullion cubes crushed
8-ounce package cream cheese, softened
2-1/2 cups chopped cooked chicken breast
1/2 cup cooked and chopped bacon
1 cup cubed ham
2 cups grated Swiss cheese
Instructions:
In a large sauce pan, melt butter and then add the flour to make a roux. Cook for about a minute. Add the half and half milk add chicken base. Heat for a few minutes and then add the cream cheese. While stirring constantly, bring to a boil and add the chicken, bacon and ham. Take off heat and stir in Swiss cheese. Bring back to the stove on low heat and stir until the cheese is melted.
It’s hard to beat beer cheese soup. This recipe can be made ahead in your slower cooker.
CROCK POT BEER CHEESE SOUP
Ingredients:
32 ounces chicken broth
12 ounces beer
1 cup carrots, finely diced or shredded
1/2 cup celery, finely diced
1 cup onion finely chopped
2-3 cloves garlic, minced
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
3 cups sharp cheddar cheese, shredded
1/2 cup heavy cream
1/4 cup cornstarch
Instructions:
Place all chicken broth, beer, carrots, celery, onions, garlic, Worcestershire sauce and salt and pepper into your crock pot. Cover and cook on low for 6-8 hours. Once time is up, remove lid and stir in shredded cheese and heavy cream, Stir until cheese is melted. Next whisk in cornstarch, recover and cook for 10-15 minutes longer.