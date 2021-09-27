In a battle between top-ranked teams Friday, No. 1 Hutchinson fell short to No. 2 Becker 21-12 for its first loss of the season.
The Tigers were fresh off a bye the previous week, but the week before that they had overcome numerous mistakes to defeat Willmar at home. Unfortunately for Hutchinson, the miscues returned to bury the Tigers in an early deficit from which they weren’t able to recover.
The Becker Bulldogs struck first in the game on a 36-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter, but the second quarter is when the wheels really fell off for Hutchinson. A pair of turnovers, including an interception and a fumble, took the ball away from the Tigers and gave it back to Becker, which answered with two more touchdowns to take a 21-0 lead into halftime.
Just like in the Willmar game, Hutchinson played better during the second half and didn’t give up any more points. This time, however, the Tigers’ offense was unable to fully recover. Hutch scored once in the third quarter on a short run by quarterback Colin Nagel, and again in the fourth quarter on a 26-yard scamper by Levi Teetzel, who led the team’s offense with 148 rushing yards on 21 carries. After both scores, however, the Tigers missed the two-point conversions, leaving them 9 points behind Becker.
Despite the early deficit, Hutchinson never abandoned the run and was able to rack up 246 total yards of offense, most of it coming on the ground. The defense, meanwhile, held Becker to 194 yards, but thanks to the turnovers the Bulldogs didn’t need as much.
With time running out and still needing two scores, Hutchinson took to the air on its last possession, which ended in another Becker interception to close out the game.
The loss knocked the Tigers to 3-1 overall and 2-1 in the North Central White District. It also means that barring an upset, the undefeated Bulldogs now have the inside lane toward the district title.
Hutchinson hits the road again this Friday when it heads to Rocori for a 6 p.m. game Friday night.
Becker 21, Hutchinson 12 (Sept. 24)
Hutchinson … 0 0 6 6
Becker … 7 14 0 0
First Quarter
B—Ryan Bengtson 36 pass to Nicholas Berglund (Z. Bengtson kick)
Second Quarter
B—Carter Callahan 2 run (Z. Bengtson kick)
B—Ryan Bengtson 21 pass to Nicholas Berglund (Z. Bengtson kick)
Third Quarter
H—Nagel 1 run (run failed)
Fourth Quarter
H—Teetzel 26 runs (pass failed)
Team stats
Rushing — Hutch: 42-237; Beck: 26-91
Passing yards — Hutch: 1-9; Beck:8-103
Total offense — Hutch:246; Beck: 194
Individual stats
Passing: Colin Nagel 1/8-9-0-2
Rushing: Alex Elliott 2-4; Mitchell Piehl 10-38; Levi Teetzel 21-148; Nagel 9-47
Receiving: Kyle Schumann 1-9
Tackles: Alex Elliott 7, Grant Ketcher 5, Dylan Wigern 5, AJ Ladwig 1, Logan Hoppe 6, Aaron Elliott 3, Piehl 5, Teetzel 2, Schumann 4, Devon Verhasselt 4, Riley Gill 1, Sam Starke 6
Fumble recovered: Gill 1