It was the 47th annual All-Star High School Football Game at U.S. Bank Stadium Saturday afternoon, a final showcase for all the seniors to demonstrate their skills before their next chapter.
Hutchinson's Russell Corrigan was named to the South team as a tight end, where he played for most of the game. This season he was moved to quarterback for Hutchinson and led them to a 12-1 record and a berth in the Class 4A semifinal game.
With the South team down 3-0 with six minutes remaining, Corrigan was put in at quarterback and promptly led the South team down the field for a touchdown. He threw a deep pass down the sideline where it was tipped by a North defender and caught by Rosemount wide receiver Jonathan Mann who, ran it in for the score.
After a defensive stop, Corrigan led the team again on another scoring drive. This time it was a Corrigan special, a two-yard touchdown run to put his team ahead 13-3.
Mann was named the South Offensive MVP, but the honor could of easily gone to Corrigan, who led them to the South's only points of the game.
Corrigan will play for Boise State this coming fall.