Russell Corrigan’s love for football has always been a part of his life. He was born surrounded by it. His older brothers all played football, so he attended many Hutchinson Tigers games growing up.
Since he could walk, Corrigan has been messing with a football. He began playing flag football at age 7, but his true passion for the game took off when he could hit somebody. Tackle football drove Corrigan to take his game to the next level when he entered high school.
“In ninth grade I started taking everything outside of football seriously,” he said. “Like lifting, school and stuff like that, so that’s when I took it up to the next level.”
Corrigan likes having the ball in his hands. Prior to being named the starting quarterback this season, he was primarily a running back and tight end. When he was named the team’s signal caller this fall, he was ready to take on the challenge.
“I played a little bit of quarterback, so I knew it,” he said. “But it’s been good so far. It’s just like a lot of off-season work.”
The position was not totally new to him. Corrigan had played backup quarterback in past years. Since he was a freshman, head coach Andy Rostberg knew that it was only a matter of time before he would take the mantle as the leader of the football team.
“When you do this long enough you kind of understand what needs to take place,” Rostberg said. “Russell was our best option at quarterback. We have known for two, three years that when he was a senior he’d be the quarterback of the team.”
On the field, Corrigan has stepped into the new position seamlessly. As a passer, he’s been effective, completing 26 of 52 attempts for 574 yards and five touchdowns. He’s taken care of the ball also with only two interceptions thrown.
Running is his greatest strength, however. On 112 carries this season he’s racked up 722 yards and 26 touchdowns. The Tigers have also forgone field goals this season, opting instead to often let their big quarterback run or throw the ball into the end zone.
Besides being a leader on the field, Corrigan has also taken up the mantle off the field. He said he prefers to lead by example rather than vocally, but he’s not affraid to speak up if he sees something that needs correcting. The team is mostly on the same page though, he says.
“The coaches have taught us so well, we all know what to do,” he said.
Corrigan attributes a lot of his success to his parents, but he was most thankful for his coaches, especially Rostberg. Since Corrigan stepped onto the field as a ninth-grader, Rostberg has taught him the dos and don’ts of the game, and how to treat others. His coaches have noticed his efforts.
“He’s been a leader for a long time for us on and off the field,” Rostberg said.
Its this mutual respect between the players and coaches, Corrigan said, that has built a strong foundation for the team provided some of his favorite memories to date.
“We win a lot and the culture is really good,” Corrigan said. “And just being able to share it with the boys.”
Corrigan and the Tigers are hoping to share a lot more together this season as the No. 1-ranked team in Class 4A has big goals. But when his prep days are over, Corrigan will be able to look forward to more football in the future.
Back in June he verbally committed to play tight end for the Boise State University football team. It was any easy decision for him to join the Division I Broncos.
“They came to watch my workouts,” Corrigan said. “They were the best school that gave me a scholarship.”
Rostberg believes that Corrigan’s versatility will give him success at the next level. He’s not a one-dimensional player, and his experience at multiple positions has taught him how to remain calm in tough situations.
“He’s seen a lot of things and been in a lot of different situations, so that’s all going to benefit Russell in the long run,” Rostberg said.
Along with playing football, Corrigan plans to earn a degree in business and already has two years worth of college credits. He also hopes to earn a master’s degree during his time at Boise State.
Even with his plans laid out, Corrigan is leaving the door open to other possibilities for his future. He has hopes that it will be in football.
“Maybe I’ll be in the NFL,” he said.