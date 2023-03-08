The Tim Orth Memorial Foundation is helping Knox Rollins, age 1, with adaptive equipment, toys, and clothes that insurance doesn’t always pay for, as well as other equipment he will need as he develops.
"Knox is an only child," said his mom, Hannah Wright. "He loves watching sports, in person and on TV. Football is his favorite! He enjoys playing in his bouncer. He also loves being social, going out with his family and going for car rides."
The Glencoe resident is a survivor of Shaken Baby Syndrome. According to the National Center on Shaken Baby Syndrome, "Shaken Baby Syndrome/Abusive Head Trauma, or SBS/AHT, is a term used to describe the constellation of signs and symptoms resulting from violent shaking or shaking and impacting of the head of an infant or small child. The American Academy of Pediatrics describes SBS as a subset of AHT with injuries having the potential to result in death or permanent neurologic disability."
"He was born a healthy child," Hannah said. "Even though Knox is a happy and loved child, I want it to be known that his diagnosis was 100% preventable and that anyone struggling as a new parent has resources available to them," she said.
For more information about SBS, visit www.dontshake.org/learn-more.