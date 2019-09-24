The Hutchinson football dominated from start to finish in a 76-0 win over St. Cloud Apollo last Friday. With the win and Delano’s 27-7 loss to Rocori, the Tigers remained undefeated and took control of the North Central White standings.
“It’s really nice, because our defense has been playing great … and our offense just keeps running and running,” junior defensive back Billy Marquardt said after the win.
Hutchinson (4-0, 3-0 NCW) pounced on the Eagles early to build a 30-0 lead in the first quarter. Hutchinson’s rushing attack had its way with Apollo, carrying the ball 52 times for 415 yards. The Tigers only attempted two passes, one of which was a 19-yard touchdown.
On defense, the Tigers stifled the Eagles and held them to 85 total yards of offense.
“It was so fun,” sophomore Mitchell Piehl said about the win. “Our last three games have been super close, and to have this game where we can not be worried in the fourth quarter, it means a lot.”
Turnovers once again played a major part in the game. After scoring on the opening touchdown, Piehl recovered a fumble during the kickoff to take over control once again.
After scoring on that possession, Apollo had the ball for three plays before Sam Rensch picked off a pass and returned it 50 yards for another touchdown.
Apollo’s third possession of the game was cut short again after two plays when a backwards pass was recovered by Marquardt and returned to the 9-yard line to set up the fourth Hutch score of the quarter.
The second quarter didn’t go much better for Apollo as the Tigers scored twice more and ran out the clock. In the final insult of the first half, Apollo managed to move the ball all the way down to Hutch’s 1-yard line, but the Tigers stuffed them twice to end the half.
Hutchinson’s junior varsity team took over for most of the second half, but that still didn’t stop the Tigers from scoring four more touchdowns and holding Apollo scoreless.
“We were pretty physical on them there tonight,” coach Andy Rostberg said. “It was a good win, we got everybody in there and everybody played well. I thought the kids that got in there who don’t normally get in there did a super job. They played hard.”
The Tigers take their unbeaten record on the road this week for a 7 p.m. game Friday against Sauk Rapids-Rice. The Storm, a Class 5A team, are a non-district opponent. The Tigers beat them 48-13 last year, and this year they are off to a 1-3 start including losses to Delano and St. Cloud Tech.
Hutchinson 76, St. Cloud Apollo 0 (Sept. 20)
Apollo ... 0 0 0 0
Hutch ….. 30 16 22 18
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
H—Tyler Schiller 7 run (Schiller run fail) 9:13
H—Russell Corrigan 3 run (Corrigan pass to Colin Nagel) 7:04
H—Sam Rensch 50 interception return (Corrigan run) 5:57
H—Corrigan 1 run (Corrigan run) 3:20
Second Quarter
H—Corrigan 19 pass to Rensch (Corrigan pass to Hayden Jensen) 11:24
H—Ty Glaser 1 run (Corrigan pass to Nagel) 3:31
Third Quarter
H—Nagel 15 run (Nagel run) 7:28
H—Mitchell Piehl 3 run (Nagel run) 6:17
H—Riley Gill 37 run (Nagel run fail) :19.5
Fourth Quarter
H—Gill 5 run (Gill run) 3:11
Team stats
Rushing — Hutch: 52-415; Apollo: 27-13
Passing yards — Hutch: 1/2-19; Apollo: 8/23-72
Total offense — Hutch: 434; Apollo: 85
Individual stats
Passing: Corrigan 1-2-19-1-0
Rushing: Jensen 4-43, Nagel 3-37, Griffen Telecky 3-5, Schiller 11-118, Piehl 6-50, Gill 9-79, Glaser 7-54, Riley Bushman 4-14, Ethan Carter 3-11, Corrigan 2-4
Receiving: Sam Rensch 1-19
Tackles: Logan Holtz 1, Billy Marquardt 1, Ciaran McGraw 4, Ethan Beffert 1, Telecky 1, Schiller 1, Riley Anderson 1, Aaron Eliott 3, Payton Jepsen 2, Piehl 6, Gill 1, Dane Drape 2, Alex Nelson 4, Glaser 1, Alex Staples 2, Jake Schumann 5, Tristan Hoppe 5, Cody Kurth 3
Sacks: Beffert 2, Nelson 1, Schuman 0.5, Hoppe 1, Matthew Olberg 0.5
Interceptions: Rensch 1, Devon Verhasselt 1
Fumble recovered: Marquardt 1, Piehl 1, Nelson 1