The Forest City Stockade celebrated its 36th annual rendezvous Saturday and Sunday.
The event drew attendees who wanted to learn how people lived in the 1860s, about the time the original stockade was built at the beginning of the U.S.-Dakota War in 1862. Today’s Forest City Stockade Rendezvous takes place near its original site on land that was purchased by Carl Jensen.
The occasion is for remembering the pioneers and the hardships they faced in settling in the land, along with the conflict that shaped the region.
— Sarv Mithaqiyan