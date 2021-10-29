When declining enrollment at Hutchinson Public Schools — including a sharp drop this past year as students opted into other options during the pandemic — led to budget cuts of $697,710 for the 2021-22 school year, a silver lining was offered.
Some cut positions could be added back if returning enrollment came ahead of projections, or if Minnesota schools received more funding than anticipated. Now a few months into the school year that add back of positions has taken shape, but it's not without complications and other benefits.
In June, approved cuts included:
- The reduction from 18 to 16 classes at West Elementary.
- The reduction from nine to eight second-grade classes and eight to seven fourth-grade classes.
- The reduction of a math and physical education position at Hutchinson Middle School, with one physical education position moved to Park Elementary.
- a reduction of one full-time math and a 0.33 full-time equivalent English position at the high school, and a reduction of 0.2 FTE in physical education, which would move to Hutchinson Middle School.
- The REACH program lost 0.5 FTE, which went to Hutchinson Middle School.
- A position that worked with Cornerstone was cut from Special Education.
Other cuts were made in athletics and extracurricular activities based on participation, by opting not to hire a new photographer following a retirement, and by diverting funds.
This past week, data provided from Hutchinson Public Schools showed that due to increases in state funding, three FTE classroom teachers for kindergarten through fifth grade had been restored. The school had calculated its budget expecting a 1% increase to the per-pupil funding formula, but lawmakers passed a budget that included a 2.45% increase in 2022 and a 2% increase the following year.
"In a number of cases, those (staff) released were brought back," said Superintendent Daron VanderHeiden.
Additionally, data showed the school had added three FTE classroom teachers for kindergarten through fifth grade based on what appeared to be higher enrollment than expected in July and August. That said, student counts in September and October did come in lower than those prior projections.
Administrators have spoken frequently during budget discussions about the shifting student figures they track throughout the school year as students come and go from the district. The pandemic has added additional uncertainty, but lower enrollment is nothing new in Hutchinson or in Minnesota.
VanderHeiden said positions added back were done so in a manner meant to improve class sizes — the number of students per teacher. But moving forward, the school will continue to view staffing based on enrollment.
ESSER FUNDING
Also in the mix this year is Hutchinson Public Schools' share of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds from the federal government. The 2020 legislation provided three packages of funds, which are distributed to states and then to local schools.
The school is currently working with its round two and three funds — otherwise called ESSER 2 and ESSER 3. The funds have been used to lower class sizes, and for additional intervention support in math and reading. Funds also target behavioral, social and emotional needs of students, such as with the addition of a family liaison at the high school. The need for such resources, VanderHeiden said, has been high throughout the pandemic.
"Some at risk populations have increased," he said. "We're trying to get kids engaged, back at school ... so they are on track for graduation."
ESSER position additions are:
- one FTE - English language teacher
- one FTE behavior interventionist
- four hours for a behavior paraprofessional
- one FTE kindergarten through third-grade learning disability special education teacher
- four FTE kindergarten through eighth-grade reading interventionists
- four FTE kindergarten through eighth-grade math interventionist
- one FTE for credit recovery at Hutchinson High School
- one FTE family liaison at Hutchinson High School
ESSER funds also target enhancements for summer school, personal protective equipment and cleaning, HVAC univents, technology and hot spots. Placeholders in ESSER include staff and student health and wellness, professional development, food service equipment and activities funding,
Between positions the school opted to add back with its regular funding and with ESSER funds, more positions have been added this school year than were cut. The limitation, VanderHeiden said, is that because ESSER is one-time funding, the school likely can't sustain the additions indefinitely.