One of Central Minnesota's most popular fish and seafood restaurants can be found in Cokato, Minnesota. Bait & Hook Seafood and Grill has earned a stellar reputation as a "go-to" place with recommendations by Mpls./St. Paul and Lake Minnetonka magazines.
In this Dockside Q&A Chef Miha and his wife, Alisha, talk about the restaurant and how to cook fish.
(INSERT LINE BREAK HERE)
Bait & Hook opened three years ago. The restaurant has earned an excellent reputation for its fresh fish and seafood menu items. How did the restaurant come to be?
When we moved from New York City in 2015, we noticed there were not many fresh seafood options around. We specialize in seafood, but include steaks and non-seafood items on the menu to cater to all non-seafood lovers as well.
(INSERT LINE BREAK HERE)
How does Chef Miha keep his white coat spotless? Where did he learn to cook? Did he always want to be a chef?
We take cleanliness very seriously, and it starts with the Chef keeping a clean coat and uniform amongst the staff. We strive to keep the restaurant clean as well, because it's part of creating a great experience for our guests.
Miha learned to cook from a young age while standing alongside his mother. He enjoys being creative with spices and fresh local produce/fish and meat to create dishes that are unique and different to our community. He worked in various restaurants in New York City, which helped him understand not only cooking, but also how to run restaurants starting from the bottom up.
Miha moved to NYC in 1995 and started out as a bartender. He really enjoyed mixing drinks and cocktails, and this grew into his passion for cooking in the kitchen. He worked in high-end restaurants in NYC, the first being a supper club in Midtown Manhattan. It is there that he learned the importance of creating a guest experience in the service industry. There are so many moving parts in the restaurant industry starting in the back of house to the front of house. It's the details that are important in creating that overall lasting impression when you go out to eat.
We like to go out to eat and experience different cuisines and dishes. We look for the restaurants that make us go "wow" when we walk away. It might be the service, food, ambiance or a combination of all that make us want to come back. That is our hope for our guests when they walk in the door. Customer service is very important, and we want our guests to feel that warm engagement from the moment they walk in. Of course, the food is also part of this, and that is why we put a lot of attention in creating fun and delicious dishes for our customers.
(INSERT LINE BREAK HERE)
How is it you're able to serve fresh fish and shellfish? Many restaurants use frozen fish? Do you? How does it compare with cooking with fresh fish?
We prefer to use fresh fish because the taste is much better than frozen. We use our local fish distributors (Fortune Fish and Fish Guys) from Minneapolis. Our fish can be ordered as late as midnight, and we are able to get the fish by noon the next day. Most of our fish comes from Maine.
(INSERT LINE BREAK HERE)
What's your favorite fish to cook with and why? What is your favorite preparation?
Halibut. It's a meaty white fish and its really flaky and pairs well with many different grains. We prefer to serve this fish Hawaiian style. We use a mixture of pineapple, Malibu Rum, coconut milk and macadamia nuts.
(INSERT LINE BREAK HERE)
Minnesota's fishing opener is May 9. Why is walleye considered the king of Minnesota game fish? What makes it so popular?
This is a tough one, because when we were in New York City, we did not cook with this fish. Miha quickly learned that this is a popular request around here. In fact, it is our No. 1 selling fish in our restaurant and now for takeout during COVID-19.
(INSERT LINE BREAK HERE)
What's your favorite preparation for walleye?
We enjoy baking it with salt, pepper, lemon juice, butter and olive oil. We use a house-blend seasoning (like Cajun), with cilantro and fresh garlic. Wrap with tinfoil and bake it for 15 minutes or until done at 350 degrees. It's very healthy and delicious.
Bait & Hook, 525 Cokato St. W., Cokato, is open for take out during the COVID-19 pandemic. Hours are 4-7 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday. The restaurant posts its take-out menu on its Facebook page. For more information, call 320-286-4628.
(INSERT LINE BREAK HERE)
LOCAL FOODIES SHARE WALLEYE RECIPES
It’s not surprising the walleye is the most sought-after fish in Minnesota. It’s challenging to catch and its meaty, mild-flavored, white fillets are delicious to eat.
With that said, what’s the best way to cook this "king of fish"? That's like asking what’s the best chili. Each person has notions about what tastes good.
It can be fried, baked, broiled, grilled or deep fried. It can also be marinaded, breaded, battered, pickled or stuffed.
When Karen Schlueter-Morland, Hutchinson, was given fresh walleye fillets, she turned to Chef Lucia Watson’s cookbook, “Freshwater Fish,” for ideas.
Watson described her recipe, “Sauteed Walleye with Sour Cream and Dill” as “simple and sublime.” Schlueter agreed.
Schlueter-Morland adapted Watson’s recipe and served it with a salad of cabbage, onions and mustard greens tossed with a vinaigrette and fresh asparagus.
SAUTEED WALLEYE WITH GREEK YOGURT AND DILL
Recipe adapted by Karen Schlueter-Morland
Ingredients:
4 fillets
1/4 cup flour
1/4 cup cornmeal
Salt and pepper
2 tablespoons of coconut ghee or use a combination of butter and olive oil
Sour Cream and Dill Sauce
1/2 cup of white wine
6 tablespoons of greek yogurt
2 tablespoons of fresh dill
1 tablespoon of fresh parsley or chives copped
zest of 1 lemon, chopped
Directions:
Rinse the fillets and pat dry. Combine the flour, cornmeal, salt and pepper and dredge the fillets, shaking them lightly to remove excess flour/cornmeal. In a large skillet, heat the coconut ghee until the foam subsides. Saute the fillets over medium heat until golden, turning them once. Remove to two warm plates. Wipe any crumbs from the skillet and return to a medium-high flame. Add wine and cook for 5 to 8 minutes, or until the liquid is reduced by half. Whisk in the greek yogurt until smooth, remove from heat, and add herbs and lemon. Taste the sauce and season with salt and pepper. Pour the sauce over fish and serve immediately.
WALLEYE/SHRIMP CAKES
Carolyn Vollmer of Litchfield submitted her recipe for Walleye/Shrimp Cakes to the 2015 Hutchinson Leader Recipe Contest. It earned first place in the Main Dish category.
“My husband brings home the fish,” Vollmer said. “I usually bake walleye with olive oil, butter and some seasonings. If it’s filleted well, there are no bones.”
When it comes to her winning recipe, Vollmer said she likes to eat the cakes fresh rather than after they have been frozen.
“It’s so much better fresh,” she said.
Ingredients:
14-ounce walleye, boned, cleaned, skinned, cut into cubes, after boned
6 ounces shrimp, deiveined
In a food processor, pulse to coarsely chop the shrimp and walleye fillet.
In a medium bowl, combine thoroughly, these ingredients below:
1 large egg, beaten slightly
1 tablespoon mayonnaise
2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
1 teaspoon black ground pepper
1/2 teaspoon curry powder
2 to 3 drops hot sauce
1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
1/4 teaspoon cayenne powder
3/4 teaspoon celery salt
1/2 teaspoon salt
Directions:
Add to chopped fish, 3 to 6 tablespoons dry bread crumbs or more if needed to form patties
Make patties by forming 2 to 3 tablespoons of mixture into a thinner patty, by putting 1 to 2 cups additional dry bread crumbs or Panko crumbs, preferred, onto a dinner plate to move patty into after it is formed. Using hands to form patty. Continue until done.
Place patties onto lined cookie sheet and refrigerate for an hour.
You can freeze unused patties on sheet pan and put into freezer bags for future meals. Frozen patties do not need to be thawed before using.
To serve: Fry in heated oil on both sides about 8 minutes, or until crisp on outside.
HORSERADISH TARTAR SAUCE
Vollmer said you can use any tartar sauce with the Walleye/Shrimp Cakes or use this recipe to make your own. The horseradish can be adjusted to taste.
Ingredients:
1 cup sour cream
1 tablespoon fresh dill weed or dried to taste
2 teaspoon prepared horseradish
Salt to taste
Directions:
In a small bowl combine all and refrigerate for an hour, to serve on patties. If using frozen patties. Prepare horseradish sauce the day of frying them.
GRILLED WALLEYE TACOS WITH LIME CABBAGE SLAW
Christine Schlueter is a fan of Grilled Walleye Tacos. According to Schlueter, the fish can be cooked on the grill or fried in a pan.
“They are both great,” she said.
Ingredients:
1 pound fresh walleye fillets or fish of your choice
2 tablespoons canola oil
1 1/2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
1 clove garlic, minced
1 1/2 teaspoon chili powder
1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
1/2 teaspoon ground paprika
1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper (optional)
Salt and pepper
6 corn or flour tortillas
1 large Hass avocado, sliced
Sour cream, hot sauce or salsa, for serving (optional)
3 3/4 cup shredded carrots (optional)
Directions:
In a mixing bowl whisk together canola oil, lime juice, garlic, chili powder, cumin, paprika, cayenne and season with salt and pepper to taste (about 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1/4 teaspoon pepper). Place fish into a gallon-size resealable bag and pour marinade over fish. Seal bag (move bag around to evenly coat fish with marinade) and allow to marinate in mixture 20 minutes (and no longer than 30 minutes). Preheat a grill to medium-high heat. Brush grill grates with oil and place fish on grill. Grill until cooked through, about 3 minutes per side (cook time will vary based on thickness of fish). You can also grill the fish on a board or wrap it in tin foil.
To serve: Transfer cooked fish to a plate, break into pieces and serve in warmed taco shells with cabbage slaw, avocado slices, carrots and other optional toppings.
LIME CABBAGE SLAW
1/2 small red cabbage, cored and sliced thin (8 oz)
1/4 cup cilantro, chopped
3/4 cup thinly sliced red onion (run under cool water and drain to remove harsh bite. 1/2 small red onion)
1 1/2 tablespoon fresh lime juice
1 tablespoon canola oil
Optional: If you prefer the creamy dressing add 1/2 cup mayonnaise
Directions:
Add cabbage, red onion and cilantro to a medium-sized mixing bowl. Pour lime juice and canola oil over top and season lightly with salt and pepper. For creamy slaw, add 1/2 cup of mayonnaise to taste. Toss to evenly coat.