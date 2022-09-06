If you're a reader, there's no better place to be than at the Friends of the Library's Outdoor Book Sale during the Arts and Crafts Festival.
The books, magazines and DVDs for sale are donated to the Hutchinson Public Library. Many are sold on the
The Friends of the Library are hosting their annual Outdoor Used Book Sale concurrent with the hours of the Arts & Crafts Festival along the sidewalk at the library's entrance on Hassan Street.
New this year? Show your library card at checkout and you can earn a free book. Patrons can only use their cards once and the promotion only applies to the books featured at the outdoor sale.
Don't have a library card? September is Library Card Sign-up Month. Stop in to ask about getting a card.
So is it worth collecting and selling used books? You bet. According to Mary Henke, treasurer of the Friends of the Library, in 2019, the last year of the outdoor sale, the group raised $1,814. The Friends also operate the sales table inside the library. In 2019, they earned almost $580 a month for a annual total of about $6,953.
What do they do with the money? They fund things for the library such as the annual One Book, One Community read, author visits and equipment.