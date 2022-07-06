If you're looking for a few new books to read, the best place to look for them is at a book sale. You're in luck because Friends of the Litchfield Library’s Watercade Book Sale will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 9.
Books are priced: $1 for hardcovers; 50 cents for paperbacks; 25 cents for children's books and 25 cents for DVDs and CDs. Special books will have special prices.
The sale takes place indoors in the library's meeting room and outdoors on the sidewalk in front of the library. The library is at 216 N. Marshall Ave., Litchfield. For more information, call the library at 320-693-2483.