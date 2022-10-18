The FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato are hosting the Christmas production: “The Butterfingers Angel, Mary & Joseph, Herod the Nut, & the Slaughter of 12 Hit Carols in a Pear Tree.”
Veteran director Dave Metcalf is helming the production, which will be staged 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Dec. 9-10, and Friday-Saturday, Dec. 16-17, and 2 p.m. matinee Sunday, Dec. 11, and Dec. 18. All performances are at the Dassel History Center, 901 First St. S.
This production tells the story of Mary and Joseph and the birth of Jesus from a fresh and richly creative point of view. The author combines a series of deftly constructed short scenes, traditional Christmas music, and often antic characterizations into a wholly original theater piece.
Tickets are $15 and available at the Dassel History Center by calling 320-275-3077. Masking during performances will be optional to those in attendance.