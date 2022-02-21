Gary O. Brekke, 77, of Hutchinson, passed away Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at Meeker Memorial Hospital in Litchfield. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 25, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Acoma Township, with interment in the church cemetery. Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson, and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church.

Tags