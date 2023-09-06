Gene "Geno" Kelm, 75, of Litchfield (previously South St. Paul) passed away peacefully Aug. 27, following a brief battle with cancer.
Most Popular
Articles
- Jamie Porth, 54
- ‘Star Wars’ and ‘Harry Potter’ director Jamie Christopher dead aged 52 ‘from heart complications’
- FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Familiar high expectations set for Tigers
- Back where I belong
- Randall “Randy” “Squirrel” Just, 67
- Thomas Kuttner, 63
- Chris Rock and Diplo hitchhike out of Burning Man festival
- Two injured in Highway 15 crash
- Sir Elton John hails 'unique entertainer' Jimmy Buffett
- SWIMMING & DIVING: Tigersharks look to add depth to core of state meet competitors