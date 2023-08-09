Barn quilts are beautiful, geometric designs that come in a variety of shapes and mediums. Cynthia Buchholz has taken on this art form as a signature style. Once an artist invested in oil painting Buchholz found expression and a new part to life in the barn quilt style. She now takes this style and plans on painting it onto the building walls of Hutchinson as part of the pARTicipate Hutchinson Mural art project.
The pARTicipate Hutchinson Mural art project is a way to add some positive, symbolic art around the city that would exemplify the Hutchinson community, said Mary Hodson, president of the Chamber of Commerce and Tourism.
Over 50 designs were submitted for the project, but with limited space and funds not all could be accepted. The chamber of commerce and tourism with the help of Beth Gasser, an interior mural artist, were able to narrow the murals down to 20 based on those that fit the theme. From there, the 14 building owners weighed in on what murals they would like on their walls, eliminating the extra six murals.
Buchholz has been learning about and making art since she was a kid. While she had always been into art it wasn’t until all her kids had grown up and moved away that she became invested in barn quilts.
“My daughter in law signed me up for a barn quilt class," Buchholz said. “And I took that, and I just loved it, but I never dreamed of teaching it. Well, my husband had made one for his room at the middle school, where he teaches woodshop and Sharon Armstrong from the chamber of Community Education saw and she asked if I would be interested in teaching a class.”
At first Buchholz was hesitant, but after much encouragement from her family she called up Armstrong and started teaching.
“I've taught and like 20 to 25 communities all throughout Minnesota,” she continued. “I go to different places all throughout the year. And so Sharon really, really helped me there.”
Buchholz kept teaching classes and took on some orders, but she wanted to do more.
“The lady that works for Quilt Haven called me,” Buchholz said. “I drove around there like three times and parked in front of the store, even put on makeup, combed my hair. And I wanted to go in and offer my class, but I didn't dare. Well, this woman called who does the schedules for classes and stuff. And she asked me (to teach) and so I've taught there 14 times.”
Another big accomplishment for Buchholz was at one of the McLeod county fairs.
“Casey Walters took a chance on me at the fair one year,” Buchholz recalled. “It was the oddest thing, because we put together this six foot cow barn quilt cow. I brought all the paint, and it was a ton of work. But there were ladies that helped me, volunteers and people would walk through the fairground or the building there, and they would paint on it, we'd tape it off and they'd come through and paint it. So, it was a community thing where everyone came to paint and can show off every year their contributions.”
Those experiences and people have inspired Buchholz to do more around the community.
“Those three people were really supportive of me and believed in me and I don't know why but it is just crazy,” Buchholz said. “It's changed my life. It made me want to give back to the community. It made me love the community. It made me just happy and fulfilled.”
Buchholz said her mural is one of the ways she plans on giving back to the community and the people that supported her. Her mural “Barn Quilt” will be on the walls of Quilt Haven, a fitting choice for the style of the mural.
To connect with Cynthia Buchholz and explore more of her artwork, visit her website at https://bittersweetbqc.com/. Stay updated on her latest projects and collaborations by following Buchholz on Instagram and Facebook @bittersweetbarnquiltcompany.