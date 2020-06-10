June 8, 2020
Georgiana W. Hewitt, 85, passed away Monday, June 8, at her home in Litchfield. A memorial service was Monday, June 15, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Litchfield. A visitation was one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at a later date in Grandview Cemetery in Hopkins.
Georgiana Wilma Hewitt, the daughter of August and Selma (Narr) Schlack, was born Dec. 11, 1934, in Mulligan township in Brown County. Jan. 13, 1935 she was baptized at the Salem Lutheran Church in Comfrey. She attended country school at District 76. She was confirmed at Salem Lutheran Church April 10, 1949. Georgiana graduated from Comfrey High School in 1953 and continued her education at Mankato Business School. She worked as a cashier at the First National Bank in Mankato.
Oct. 6, 1957, she was united in marriage to John W. Hewitt at Salem Lutheran Church in Comfrey. They made their home in Hopkins for a few years before moving to Virginia. They returned to Hopkins where she worked as a cashier for the Hopkins School District for 21 years. After retiring, they moved to Litchfield in 1994.
She was a member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church, the VFW Auxiliary, and the Rural Urban Bowling League for 25 years. Georgiana enjoyed watching and feeding birds, crocheting, flower gardening and canning. She made very good pickles and scalloped corn.
She is survived by her husband John W. Hewitt of Litchfield; son Craig (Amy) Hewitt of Chanhassen; and sister Dalores Stern of Springfield.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son Michael; sister Violet Kasten; and brother David Schlack.
