Gerald “Jerry” J. Beeler, 91, of Hutchinson, passed away on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at Hutchinson Health in Hutchinson. Mass of Christian Burial was Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson with interment in the church cemetery. Arrangements with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
