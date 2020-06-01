May 29, 2020
Gerda B. Koopman, 94 of Litchfield, died Friday May 29, at the Ecumen Bethany Memory Care Center in Litchfield. A funeral service was Thursday, June 4, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Litchfield. Visitation was Wednesday at Johnson-Hagglund Funeral and Cremation Service and one hour prior to the service at church. Interment was at Ripley Cemetery. Minnesota social distancing guidelines were followed.
Gerda Bernardina Koopman, the daughter of Johann and Henrietta (Dringenberg) Van Scharrel was born in Critzum, Germany July 16, 1925. She and her family immigrated to the United States when she was four years old. They were sponsored by and first lived with a family in South Dakota. The family later moved to southwestern Minnesota where they began their American adventure. In 1943 she graduated from Lake Wilson High School. Throughout her life she also lived in Fulda, Grove City, Detroit Lakes, Greenwald and Litchfield. She met her future husband Wilbert, while roller skating and they were united in marriage in Lake Wilson, Sept. 7, 1945. Gerda was a member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church and later the Zion Lutheran Church. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, knitting, needlepoint, making quilts at church, doing crossword puzzles, playing cards and putting puzzles together. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren while living on Sauer Lake by Detroit Lakes. Many fish were caught, cleaned, and eaten while they lived there.
She is survived by her children, Henry (Gwen) Koopman of Waite Park, Michael Koopman of Kanawha, Iowa, Russell (Sharon) Koopman of Bird Island, Mary Puckett of Litchfield, Carol Koopman of Pewaukee, Wisconsin, and Kenneth (Lynette) Koopman of Los Angeles, California; 15 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; 4 great great-grandchildren; a sister Greta McDaniel of Pipestone; and many extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Wilbert; son Dale; brothers George and John; sister Wilma Friedlund; and son-in-law Jeff Puckett.
