The Hutchinson Tigers football team is back in the state tournament for the first time since 2014. They defeated the Marshall Tigers in the section championship and were scheduled to play Fridley Friday in the state quarterfinals.
Winning a section title is a team effort. It takes everyone playing for the same goals on offense and defense. Senior defensive end Alex Nelson has been a key contributor to the Tigers’ team this year, totaling 49 tackles this season, including two sacks and a blocked kick.
We wanted to learn more about Alex in this week’s Get to Know a Tiger athlete.
What are your post graduation plans?
Earn a two-year degree at a trade school
What is your favorite sports team?
The Minnesota Vikings
What is your least favorite sports team?
The Green Bay Packers
Who is your favorite professional athlete?
Tom Brady
What is your favorite TV show?
“All American”
What is your favorite movie?
“Dumb and Dumber”
If you could be the best in the world at any one skill, what would it be?
UFC fighting
What place do you wish you could visit?
Bora Bora
When you were younger, what did you want to be when you grew up?
A hunting guide
What is your favorite holiday?
Christmas
What is your favorite flavor of ice cream?
Cookies and cream
What is your least favorite food?
Mushrooms
If you could time travel forward or backward, what time period or event would you visit?
Sometime in the future around 20 years
If you won a million dollars, what’s the first thing you’d buy?
A house
If you could have a conversation with someone, dead or alive, who would they be?
My cousin Luke who passed away
What is your favorite type of music?
Hip hop
What could you give a 30-minute presentation on with no preparation?
Hunting
What person do you look up to the most?
My dad
What is your favorite sports memory?
Winning the football section championship