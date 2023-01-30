Property inspections, after-winter equipment maintenance, spring cleaning and a careful look at the books are all part of the pre-spring ritual. Here’s a deeper look at everything thing you’ll need to tackle ahead of the warmer months.
REVIEW FINANCIALS
Soon, your entire focus will be on growing and livestock. Best to take a moment now to examine your financials, before the everyday tasks associated with farming and ranching become such an all-consuming priority. Complete your tax returns, make sure there are no outstanding invoices tucked away in your paperwork, and review all of your contracts to see if they are set to expire or need to otherwise be updated. It’s never going to be your favorite part of the season, but you’ll get peace of mind knowing all of this is squared away.
INSPECT THE PROPERTY
Winter’s bluster can create all kinds of havoc on a farm, including damage to structures, fencing, animal housing and equipment damage from ice and snow. Take a spin around the property’s perimeter to make sure crucial repairs aren’t needed before your operation is up and running for the spring. You’ll be busy, and so will helpers like agricultural mechanics. Their prices will go up , too. So start your inspections as early as possible.
GENERAL MAINTENANCE
Successful seasons are powered by well-performing equipment, so don’t risk losing momentum by suffering untimely breakdowns. Do a thorough check as winter fades so they’re ready when it’s time to get back to work — in particular if you don’t have room to keep everything indoors. Rust and other critical deterioration can be sped up in harsh conditions, even under heavy tarps. Change the oil, change filters, remove any leftover crop residue, inspect wires and hoses, check air pressure and add lubricant where needed.
SPRING CLEANING
Fencing isn’t the only critical area to inspect as you travel around the farm for spring inspections. Look for downed trees, potentially dangerous mud puddles and other hazards caused by winter precipitation before the new season gets underway. This will make way for the year’s fresh crops, and for livestock who’ve been cooped up all winter to roam again. Return to animal housing once they’ve departed to thoroughly clean and make any needed repairs.