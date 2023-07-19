The Girl Scouts in Litchfield have been working for over a year to put together their community project. The soon-to-be cadets worked tirelessly to put together their crosswalk project that would increase visibility of walkers crossing Highway 12 and North Holcombe Avenue.
Sarah McCormick, mother and guide for the girls, has been helping them complete the project.
“We had to come up with what's called a Girl Scout to take action project ,or TAP for short,” McCormick said. “And so because the journey we did was called the agent of change, we decided that we needed to find something in our community that needed to be improved or changed. So, Piper actually was the one who came up with the idea to use this crosswalk because because we frequent this a lot because it's actually our neighborhood and so places that the girls like to go uptown or like the ice cream shop, or Central Park or the library, all of that is across the street across the highway.”
Highway 12 is one of the main roads in Litchfield making it a busy place even on slower days. The girls would notice that even when they tried to cross, cars wouldn’t stop or slow down. This makes crossing dangerous and prompted the girls into action.
The pedestrian crossing signs were put into place to make drivers aware that people often cross at that intersection.
The lines were already there, but the visibility wasn't. People weren't aware of it or conscientious of it, the girls said.
The Girl Scouts had to complete numerous steps to make the signs happen including an Agent of Change Journey book, posters, lots of paperwork, a presentation to the Litchfield Cub Scouts, and 20 community service hours.
But their hard work and tenacity has paid off as the new crosswalk signs are already working according to McCormick and the girls.
“The day after the signs went up we got to see them in action,” McCormick said. “Justin Heinze from the Minnesota Department of Transportation called me to let me know they were up, and as I was taking one of my kids to marching band practice, we saw a little family with their bikes. We got to actually see the design working where cars actually came, saw the family, saw the signs and actually stopped.”
While the Girl Scouts have seen success with this project they hope that they can continue to improve the signage they currently have and add additional signs in other popular crossing areas around town.