To those outside of the team, it might have looked bleak for the Litchfield girls basketball team as the Dragons entered the second half of their Section 3AA tournament opener.
After all, since losing starting guard Kylie Michels to a season-ending knee injuring in mid-February, the Dragons had lost two consecutive games to close out the regular season.
And at halftime of the tournament opener, third-seeded Litchfield was clinging to a tenuous three-point lead over sixth-seeded Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta.
But Coach Eric Hulterstrum delivered a simple message to his team. A message that helped the Dragons overcome a second half MACA rally and earn a 45-42 win Saturday at Litchfield High School.
The win sent Litchfield, 19-8 overall, into a 3AA North Subsection semifinal game against New London-Spicer, 24-3, Tuesday after the Independent Review went to press. Check www.independentreview.net for results of that game.
“It’s all built off what we started, in the beginning, to be positive,” Hulterstrum said. “Having faith over fear.
“You know, we had Kylie go out, and then we feared that our season was over,” he added. “It’s not right now. We have to have faith that somebody is gonna step up. There’s gonna be other people that come in and play, and that’s something that they’ve built off of, something that I’ve talked about, and it’s just continuing to grow. And tonight, it showed greatly.”
Both teams struggled to score in the first half, but picked up the pace in the second half. MACA took its first lead of the game at 30-28 with about nine minutes to play.
It was there that Hulterstrum’s faith in someone stepping up for the Dragons was rewarded.
Senior center Maggie Boerema, playing her final game on the LHS gym floor, began to assert herself both as a scorer and rebounder. Boerema, who finished with a game-high 20 points, had 18 points in the second half.
After MACA took its first lead of the game at 30-28, Boerema scored eight consecutive Litchfield points, lifting the Dragons to a 38-36 lead with 3:48 to play. She added four more points during the closing stretch, including two free throws that gave Litchfield its final margin of victory.
“That’s the basketball gods wanting her to finish on her home floor with a great game,” Hulterstrum said as he checked the scorebook. “She finished with 20 points? I mean, that’s a story to write in itself.”
Greta Hansen, who had a key layup to give Litchfield a 43-42 lead with 28.6 seconds to play, finished with eight points. Izzy Pennertz also had eight, while Morgan Falling added five and Ryanna Steinhaus four for the Dragons.
While it was a win worth celebrating, Hulterstrum knew there was no time for the Dragons to rest, with second-seeded New London-Spicer waiting in the section semifinals.
Litchfield and NL-S had met twice during the regular season, each winning on the other’s home floor. The Dragons shocked many when they beat New London-Spicer 37-25 on Jan. 25, a result that kept NL-S coaching legend Mike Dreier from his 1,000th career win. But NL-S took a measure of revenge Feb. 18 when it beat Litchfield 50-29, the Dragons’ second game since losing Michels.
New London-Spicer finished the regular season with a 63-32 win over Annandale that gave it the Wright County West Conference title, then beat Paynesville Area 72-43 in the first round of the section tournament Saturday.
“You know, we’re one-and-one against them on the season,” Hulterstrum said of the NL-S matchup. “That’s another thing, faith over fear. We’re not going to fear them. There’s no way. We beat them once. We beat them in their house, with a huge crowd. Great. I hope that same crowd comes out and we can put on another show for them.”