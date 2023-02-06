Litchfield girls basketball coach Eric Hulterstrum is emphatic in his belief that there are no “moral victories.”
But learning opportunities? There a plenty of those in the midst of difficult losses.
Like the 57-26 thumping the Dragons took from Albany, the state’s seventh-ranked team, Saturday morning at the Breakdown Winter Lakes Classic in Alexandria.
“This was a playoff-type atmosphere here,” Hulterstrum said. “It definitely checks our mental toughness, you know, are you able to stay focused with how we play baskeball and how we’re able to do things.
“And at times, early, you could see we weren’t quite awake yet. We weren’t catching the ball quite as clean and doing some of those things,” he said. “You know, those are all excuses, and I hate the excuse game, because we can still play basketball with just about anybody. Having the tough result was obviously not what we wanted. But we were able to learn quite a few things from this today.”
Featuring a roster that includes a couple of 6-footers, Albany surged to an early lead and was never threatened by the Dragons as it improved to 18-1 on the season. Yet, it wasn’t the Huskies’ size and inside game that hurt Litchfield, but rather uncanny shooting from the outside, where Albany hit nine three-pointers.
“When a team shoots 64 percent from three — that’s what they shot — it’s hard to win a ballgame when they’re doing that,” Hulterstrum said. “We were aware of their bigs down low, and we took them away. But then, you know, their ability to shoot, we were not remotely aware of that type of shooting. So that kind of caught us off guard. We tried to switch defenses, moving here and there and it didn’t really matter ….”
Albany’s Tatum Finley led all scorers with 15 points, including a trio of three-pointers, and Savanna Pelzer had 10 points with a pair of threes.
Izzy Pennertz and Ryanna Steinhaus led the Dragons with nine and seven points, respectively.
Saturday’s loss stopped a two-game win streak that saw Litchfield, now 9-10 overall, beat Rockford 44-28 Jan. 31 and Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 67-23 Thursday. Those wins had snapped a four-game losing streak.
Included in the streak were losses to Glencoe-Silver Lake (63-41) and Minnewaska Area (35-33) on back-to-back days, which were a “tipping point” for the team, according to Hulterstrum.
“We weren’t gelling quite correctly during those games,” Hulterstrum said. “So it was just making improvements from there, whether in practice, or those games against Rockford and Howard Lake, even a game like this (against Albany), where we are getting beat up here and there, we’re still learning and still being able to progress.
“So that’s a good thing for us to get beat. It’s hard to say that, but it’s something that can keep our eyes open, and we can learn from those mistakes,” he added.
It’s especially important as the Dragons enter the home stretch of the season, where they’ll make another run through the Wright County Conference-West starting with a game at home Tuesday against Annandale. Also ahead are Glencoe-Silver Lake, Watertown-Mayer and New London-Spicer — all of whom beat the Dragons in their first meeting.
“We can hang with these teams if we are playing our game of basketball and not playing into their hand, not making silly mistakes, but being able to battle through those things and kind of keep moving forward,” Hulterstrum concluded.