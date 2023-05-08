Lauren Erickson finished ninth to help the Litchfield girls golf team to a fifth-place finish at the Hutchinson Invitational Friday at Crow River Golf Club in Hutchinson.
Erickson, a senior, carded a 93 over 18 holes. Hutchinson’s Elle Schweim won the meet with a 78.
Hutchinson also won the team portion of the meet with a score of 339. Litchfield finished at 410.
Lithcfield’s Emma Knudsen finished in a tie for 20th with a 101, Lydia Asmus tied for 31st with a 107, and Natalie Randt tied for 35th with a 109.
It was a busy week for Litchfield golfers, with Friday’s meet being the second half of back-to-back competition. The Dragons hosted their own invite Thursday at Litchfield Golf Course. They also played May 1 at Burl Oaks Golf Club in Minnetrista and May 2 at Albion Ridges Golf Course in Annandale.
This week, Litchfield was scheduled to play a Wright County Conference meet Monday at Southbrook Golf Course in Annandale, then travel Thursday to the Redwood Valley Invitational in Redwood Falls.