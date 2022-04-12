With the top five golfers returning from the team that finished second in the Wright County Conference last season, Litchfield girls golf coach Bill Huhner sees plenty of reason for optimism heading into a new season.
“First strength would be experience, as we have three all-conference performers returning and two all-conference honorable mention,” Huhner said. “Second, they have a lot of discipline on the course and are mentally tough. They understand how to manage the golf course and not take unnecessary chances that cause them to add unnecessary strokes to their score. They are smart golfers.”
Three seniors — Kaity Kusler, Claudia Toenjes and Brooke Sworski — lead the way for the Dragons, who finished behind New London-Spicer in the WCC race last season. The senior trio were all all-conference, and they will serve as tri-captains this season.
Juniors Ciarra Resman and Amelia Benson round out Litchfield’s top five, having both been all-conference honorable mention last season.
As solid as that corps of returning starters is, however, Huhner says that “each year my competition for the six varsity spots begins anew, so (the top five) will be competing” with five others to keep their spot in the lineup. The challengers include senior Cora Huhn, juniors Elsa Opjordan, Lauren Erickson and Olivia Vanderbeek, and freshman Carly Twardy.
“We have a lot of people who can contribute scores to the team concept with the five returners, as well as Cora, Lauren and Elsa, who played some varsity at times last year,” Huhner said.
While he believes in the ability to finish well this season, Huhner said the key for each of the players will be developing consistency over nine-hole rounds. Each player should be shooting to shave two to three strokes off their nine-hole score from last year in order to take the next step in competition.
“That will come if we can develop more consistent and confident swings to avoid the bad shots periodically during the round,” Huhner said.
As they prepared for the season, which opened Monday with a conference meet at Little Crow Golf Course in Spicer, Huhner stressed attitude. As in, “come to practice with a great attitude and work hard each day at their swing and game.”
The Dragons need to put their highest focus into the 100-yards-and-in portion of the course, Huhner said, “as this is the part of the course that can drastically lower scores and win meets for our team. Chipping and putting is something we will focus and work on almost every day with the goal of being able to minimize the amount of strokes we have per hole from this distance.”
Developing both mental and physical strength also will be important, especially as the team encounters adverse conditions on the course.
“We need to be able to recover well from bad situations and continue on in the round in a positive mindset,” Huhner said.
The Dragons have been a model of consistent success during Huhner’s 17 seasons as head coach, winning the Wright County Conference championship in 10 of the past 13 seasons. But Litchfield fell short of its usual goal of a WCC title last season. A new season brings renewed optimism in the quest for another title.
With New London-Spicer losing its top player to graduation, and the Dragons bringing back five of their starting six, Litchfield has set a goal of “winning the conference title and bringing it back to Litchfield this year again.”
Huhner expects NL-S, Dassel-Cokato and Annandale to be the Dragons’ main competitors for the conference crown.
Meanwhile, the Dragons will look to improve on their fifth-place finish in the section meet.
“We made great strides by qualifying for Day 2 of sections last year,” Huhner said. “We also have a goal of competing for the section title as well as to improve on our fifth-place finish from last season.”
As nice as it is to add some hardware to the LHS trophy case, however, Huhner said his top two goals for this season remain the same as they are entering every season.
“Have a great deal of fun playing a sport that can last your entire lifetime and make sure you are a better golfer at the end of the season than you were when the season began,” Huhner said.
If they can accomplish those two things, the hardware could sort of take care of itself.