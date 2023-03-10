Girls' Hockey is alive and well in Hutchinson. While many communities are finding it necessary to co-op with surrounding areas to keep their Girls' Hockey programs going, Hutchinson is proud to have girls teams at Mites (5-8 years old), 10 or younger; 12 or younger; Junior Varsity and Varsity!! On March 1, all girls' teams concluded their 2022-2023 seasons with Girls Fun Day. More than 70 girls participated in games, team building and fun.
— Troy Lenarz, head coach of the Pink Panthers, age 5-8 year olds