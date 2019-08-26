The Litchfield girls swimming and diving team jumped into the season Aug. 22, falling 95-83 in its season opener on the road against St. Peter.
Jocelyn Larson won the 100 freestyle with a time of 1:00.07, a little less than a second ahead of second place.
St. Peter exhibitioned the final three varsity events. Nora Lagergren won the 100 backstroke and Holly Lagergren took the 100 breaststroke. Both helped Litchfield win the 400 freestyle relay, along with Adallia Bruning and Abby Athmann.
The Dragons were then one of eight teams in action Saturday at the Hutchinson Invitational. The Dragons had a large slate of contributors in the pool, helping them tally 77.5 points.
Hutchinson won the meet with 540 points, followed by Breck, Mankato West, Blake, Marshall, Mankato East, Dassel-Cokato and Litchfield, respectively.
Larson placed eighth in the 50 freestyle for Litch with a time of 26.66 and fifth in the 100 freestyle with a time of 59.66.
Sophomore Emma Brown was sixth in the diving competition, and senior Cecilia Toenjes was 10th. Senior Nora Lagergren was tied for 11th in the 100 backstroke.
The Dragons’ 200 freestyle relay team of Larson, Ellie Brown, Holly Lagergren and Margaret Boerema placed ninth with a time of 1:51.94.
Litchfield next competes at 6 p.m. Thursday when it travels to face Mound Westonka-Holy Family.
St. Peter 95, Litchfield 83 (Aug. 22)
200 medley relay - 1. St. Peter 1:59.22, 2. Litchfield A (Lagergren, Lagergren, Larson, Brown) 2:04.56, 5. Litchfield B (Lundin, Boerema, Deal, Athmann) 2:13.71, 6. Litchfield C (Michelson, Schmidt, Kelm, Bruning) DQ
200 freestyle - 1. Hannah Denzer (SP) 2:09.56, 4. Abby Athmann 2:33.49, 5. Ellie Brown 2:36.21, 6. Alex Carlson 2:42.41
200 IM - 1. Olivia Denzer (SP) 2:34.43, 4. Adeline Lundin 2:49.78, 5. Margaret Boerema 2:55.36, 6. Megann Wolter 3:10.18
50 freestyle - 1. Morgan Kelly (SP) 26.49, 2. Jocelyn Larson 26.53, 4. Holly Lagergren 28.69, 6. Adallia Bruning 29.49
1 meter diving - 1. Lauren Feder (SP) 179.85, 2. Emma Brown 167.35, 3. Cecilia Toenjes 152.30
100 butterfly - 1. Jaiden Landsom (SP) 1:04.92, 4. Arin Deal 1:23.90, 5. Madison Kelm 1:29.88
100 freestyle - 1. Jocelyn Larson (L) 1:00.07, 3. Ellie Brown 1:02.05, 6. Abby Athmann 1:06.19
500 freestyle - 1. Hannah Denzer (SP) 5:43.80, 2. Nora Lagergren 6:30.01, 4. Megann Wolter 7:22.02, 6. Grace Petersen 7:44.07
200 freestyle relay - 1. St. Peter 1:49.46, 2. Litchfield A (Brown, Boerema, Bruning, Larson) 1:53.05, 4. Litchfield B (Petersen, Wolter, Kelm, Carlson) 2:06.99, 6. Litchfield C (Deal, Putzier, Caron, Provencher) 2:13.79
100 backstroke - 1. Nora Lagergren (L) 1:12.38, 2. Adeline Lundin 1:19.38, 3. Laila Mickelson 1:32.46
100 backstroke - 1. Holly Lagergren (L) 1:19.83, 2. Magaret Boerema 1:24.66, 3. Grace Schmidt 1:31.09
400 freestyle relay - 1. Litchfield A (Lagergren, Bruning, Athmann, Lagergren) 4:36.84, 2. Litchfield B (Lundin, Deal, Carlson, Petersen) 4:54.34
Hutchinson Invitational (Aug. 24)
Team results - 1. Hutchinson 540, 2. Breck 474, 3. Mankato West 348, 4. Blake 249.5, 5. Marshall 232, 6. Mankato East 230, 7. Dassel-Cokato 174, 8. Litchfield 77.5
200 medley relay - 1. Hutchinson A 1:52.32, 17. Litchfield B (Lundin, Boerema, Deal, Bruning) 2:12.24, 28. Litchfield C (Mickelson, Schmidt, Kelm, Wolter) 2:28.12, — Litchfield A (Lagergren, Lagergren, Larson, Brown) DQ
200 freestyle - 1. Hailey Farrell (Hutch) 1:54.72, 26. Megann Wolter 2:29.87, 34. Alex Carlson 2:41.09
200 IM - 1. Lexi Kucera (Hutch) 2:10.31, 30. Adeline Lundin 2:49.45
50 freestyle - 1. Grace Hanson (Hutch) 23.42, 8. Jocelyn Larson 26.66, 18. Ellie Brown 27.79, 28. Adallia Bruning 29.85, 32. Alex Carlson 30.16, 37. Margaret Boerema 30.66, 53. Lia Caron 32.41, 60. Caroline Grabow 33.26, 62. Kira Kuechle 33.43, 69. Laila Mickelson 34.17, 70. Alexis Putzier 34.28, 73. Grace Schmidt 34.62, 77. Therese Kulzer 36.19, 89. Madison Hanson 42.57, 92. Kate Brekke 46.85
1 meter diving - 1. Erin Duggan (Breck) 175.10, 6. Emma Brown 144.90, 10. Cecilia Toenjes 128.70
100 butterfly - 1. Lexi Kucera (Hutch) 57.38, 32. Arin Deal 1:22.28
100 freestyle - 1. Grace Hanson (Hutch) 53.02, 5. Jocelyn Larson 59.66, 16. Ellie Brown 1:02.08, 25. Megann Wolter 1:07.60, 29t. Adallia Bruning 1:09.76, 34. Madison Kelm 1:11.09, 51. Kira Kuechle 1:18.33, 55. Therese Kulzer 1:19.88, 57. Caroline Grabow 1:21.24
500 freestyle - 1. Hailey Farrell (Hutch) 5:05.83, 18. Nora Lagergren 6:28.76, 19. Holly Lagergren 6:30.89
200 freestyle relay - 1. Hutchinson A 1:37.36, 9. Litchfield A (Brown, Lagergren, Boerema, Larson) 1:51.94, 24. Litchfield B (Deal, Mickelson, Caron, Carlson) 2:12.61, 31. Litchfield C (Schmidt, Grabow, Kulzer, Putzier) 2:26.26
100 backstroke - 1. Mikayla Witte (H) 1:01.84, 11t. Nora Lagergren 1:12.11, 24. Adeline Lundin 1:18.33, 33. Laila Mickelson 1:33.11
100 breaststroke - 1. Olivia Leonard (West) 1:09.76, 13. Holly Lagergren 1:19.19, 15. Margaret Boerema 1:20.43, 28. Grace Schmidt 1:30.52, 33. Lia Caron 1:32.52, 43. Alexis Putzier 1:46.06
400 freestyle relay - 1. Hutchinson A 3:37.72, 19. Litchfield A (Lagergren, Carlson, Lundin, Bruning) 4:43.59, 21. Litchfield B (Kelm, Caron, Deal, Wolter) 4:47.12