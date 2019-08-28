Campbell playing doubles
Ellie Campbell returned a volley during her No. 1 doubles match Tuesday with teammate Maggie Eckhart. Campbell and Eckhart won their match against Litchfield in straight sets, but the Tigers fell shot in the dual overall.

 Staff photo by Ryan Kastenschmidt

The Hutchinson girls tennis team suffered its first loss of the season Tuesday at home against Litchfield.

The Tigers (8-1) earned wins at No. 1 and No. 2 doubles, as well as No. 4 singles, but they fell short for a 4-3 loss.

The deciding match was No. 3 singles, where Litchfield’s Alyssa Ross defeated Alex Hantge in three sets. The rest of the matches were won in straight sets.

Ross won the first set 6-4, but Hantge tied it up with a 3-6 win in the second set. The super tiebreaker went to Ross by a 12-10 score.

Hutchinson was scheduled to play this past Thursday against Belle Plaine and Friday against Monticello and New Ulm. Its next action is at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday when it travels to Marshall to face the Marshall Tigers.

Litchfield 4, Hutchinson 3 (Aug. 27)

Singles — 1. Avery Stilwell (L) over Haley Knorr 6-3, 6-2; 2. Elise Bierbaum (L) over Britta Johnson 6-0, 6-0; 3. Alyssa Ross (L) over Alex Hantge 6-4, 3-6, 12-10; 4. Sabrina Tracy (H) over Kylie Michels 6-2, 6-3

Doubles — 1. Ellie Campbell/Maggie Eckhart (H) over Vaida Behnke/Neriah Lara 6-2, 6-1; 2. Britney Prahl/Ryanna Steinhaus (L) over Meredith Girard/Paige Telecky 6-2, 6-3; 3. Avarie Petersen/Hannah Ladwig (H) over Kelsey Ballard/Taylor Draeger 7-5, 6-1

