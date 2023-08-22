The roster that greeted Litchfield girls tennis coach Matt Draeger on the first day of practice this season was the most inexperienced he’s seen in quite some time.
Just two players with varsity playing experience return from the team that finished third in the State Class A Tournament last year. Other than No. 1 singles and one of the two first doubles spots, the Litchfield lineup will be young and largely untested.
Despite that uncertainty, Draeger said he looks forward to this season.
“It’s exciting, because our program has been built on our offseason work,” he said. “And even though we’re really young, we have a lot of girls that worked really hard in the offseason, starting back last winter. So it’s exciting for them, because they put the work into it, and they get to see the results.”
The results, especially early on, might not show up in win-loss record, Draeger said. But they will be noticeable. In fact, they were easily visible during the first week of practice.
“We saw just an enormous amount of improvement, just in the last 10-minute drill,” Draeger said. “You can (see better play) in a small amount of time if they take the coaching and they try the coaching.
“And this group is very coachable,” he continued. “They’re excited about tennis, and you can tell by the work they put in (during) the offseason.”
Leading the way for the Dragons this season will be senior Olivia Olson and freshman Isla Dille, the only two returning varsity players.
Olson played in the first doubles spot with the now-graduated Lauren Erickson. The duo reached the section semifinals last season before losing to teammates Ryanna Steinhaus and Karlee Prahl.
“Olivia, she’s kind of our leader,” Draeger said. “She keeps everyone else going. And you know, she’s been a three-year starter. She and Isla know how it works.”
Dille, meanwhile, spent most of last season at third singles, then made an impressive posteseason run. She finished second the section tournament, then won her first match at the state tournament before losing a three-set decision to eventual third-place finisher Ella Sell of Pine City.
Dille was the first Litchfield eighth-grader to reach the state tournament since Avery Stilwell in did it in 2016 as a doubles player.
“Avery is the elite of the elite we’ve had here, so Isla is in pretty good company to go to state at such a young age,” Draeger said after Dille qualified last year.
His enthusiasm for Dille’s potential has only grown since then.
“She works as hard as anybody in the offseason and she loves the game,” Draeger said. “She’s gonna do some great things. She has a great career ahead of her here.”
Though they haven’t logged any varsity match time, seniors Kendra Ball, Lydia Asmus and Emma Knudsen have been around the program and will be counted on to provide a steadying influence for younger players.
Sisters Maya Wuotila, a junior, and Emma Wuotila, an eighth-grader, will compete for time in the singles lineup, along with Ball.
Asmus and Knudsen will compete for time in the doubles lineup along with a group that includes sophomore Elly Woelfel, ninth-graders Brynn Nagel, Molly Patten, Tayah Damerow and Emily Michels, eighth-graders Sloan Quinn and Marcella Bruning, and seventh-grader May Iverson.
With as many youngsters as there are in this year’s roster, Draeger has spent considerable time on the basics, everything from how to score a match to where to stand on certain points.
“It’s all teaching,” he said. “For the last few years, I (could) just assume that they knew, and most of the time they did. I can’t assume, we can’t assume anything. We have to teach everything, and it’s down to the footwork and the rackets and where to stand.
“And you can see that the brain’s just going overload (thinking) ‘I gotta be here and I gotta be here and …’” he said. “That’s the fun part about the next week. We’re going to play eight matches, and they’re going to be a different team from Monday to Friday.”
Litchfield opened the season with a tournament at Pine City Monday, and plays host to its own tournament today.
Let the learning commence.