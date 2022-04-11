Losing three of the team’s top scorers from last season leaves Litchfield girls track and field coach Tait Christensen with some work to do on his lineup.
But there’s a feeling that he won’t have to look very far for some answers.
“We have a strong nucleus,” Christensen said of the athletes who return this season. “We are not very deep this year, but we are very excited about the group of seventh- and eighth-graders that we have out. I would expect several of them to help us out at the varsity level.”
Lost to graduation last year were Sydney Jackman, who was a leader throughout the season in the shot put and discus. Sprinters Vail Kaping and Lily Osterberg also have graduated.
Kaping and Osterberg teamed with Lillia Chvatal and Raina Kaping, juniors this year, in the 800-meter relay team that advanced to the State Class A Track and Field Meet. Though the team was disqualified after a bad exchange, Christensen said, the returning girls gained valuable experience.
Other top performers who return this season are junior Greta Hansen, who competes in the jumps and hurdles, and throwers Jaelyn Baseman, a junior, and sophomore Grace Schmidt.
A solid group of young runners also has the Dragons optimistic about distance events. The group includes Tynisa Lara, Kimberlyn Case, Shelby Dengerud and Abby Woelfel.
Of course, it’s not all young competitors who will be counted on. Seniors Abby Anderson and Maggie Boerema will lend depth in shot put and discus, senior Adrianna Iverson and Whitney Rick will compete in distance events, and senior JoJo Schultz will be relied upon in the sprints and middle distance.
“Areas of strength are throws, sprints and a good group of distance runners,” Christensen said.
Litchfield should be a middle-of-the-pack competitor in the Wright County Conference, with an opportunity to claim a conference title in two or three events.
As far as postseason competition goes, Christensen said there a lot of unknowns since the State High School League expanded the state meet to three classes. Litchfield will compete in Class AA.
“It is hard to tell with a new team, but as always we hope to get a few through to the state meet,” Christensen said.