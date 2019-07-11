The Glencoe-Silver Lake School Board approved a contract July 8 with its building administrators for the 2019-20 and 2020-21 school years.
The agreement will cost $28,210 more than the previous one, which ended June 30, and represents a 5.11 percent increase in wages and benefits over the next two year. It costs the school district $560,584 the first year and $573,325 the second year.
Board Director Jason Lindeman described the settlement as fair for the principals and the district.
— McLeod County Chronicle