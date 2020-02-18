It wasn't too unusual when Glenn Witte's family made sure he had a ticket to the 2020 Crop Management Input Seminar Dec. 19 in Hutchinson. After all, he'd attended before. It also didn't seem too odd that his wife, Marith, made sure he had a good shirt on for the day.
But about halfway through the seminar, when Hutchinson Area Chamber of Commerce President Mary Hodson stepped on stage to announce the Ag Person of the Year, something stood out to Witte. Hodson spoke about the recipient's decades-long work for the McLeod County Fair, and about working on the farm when he grew up.
"After she read the first sentence I thought, 'Hmm, it's hitting awful close to home,'" Witte said.
When Hodson spoke about the recipient's commercial construction experience, and his work helping to build Hutchinson Health, the picture became all the more clear.
"I was 100 percent surprised," Witte said. "I did not have a clue at all. ... I would think it would be tough to pick anyone. There are a lot of people deserving."
Witte's farm life dates back to the 1950s and 1960s.
"My folks farmed until I was 13 years old," he said. "It was a small-town dairy farm. We had a little of everything. But then we moved to town."
The family's farm was near Heatwole just southwest of Hutchinson. Witte made it about three weeks in town before he needed a change.
"I went to work for someone in the country," he said. "I didn't like town life. So I've been on my own since I was 13."
He worked on a couple of small dairy farms until graduation in 1959. That's when he moved to California to work for his uncle through a two-year carpentry apprenticeship.
"And I didn't like the fast pace out there, so I came back," Witte said. "I worked in a cabinet shop for awhile. Then I got a job with the hospital. They were just starting it and I knew the superintendent, and I was there until it was done. Then they had me in the Cities awhile."
But he made his way back to continue local work, which helped him save up enough money to invest.
"I bought the sod business first from Bruce Nelson," Witte said. "That was '65, the year after we were married. Then in '74 I bought the first farm."
He purchased property from former congressman Ancher Nelsen, and over time bought the rest of the land that used to be Nelsen's farmland. He has two sons, Greg and Doug, and five grandchildren.
Beyond farm life, Witte has stayed busy in the community. He's a founding member of the Hutchinson Drift Riders snowmobile club and helped create Drift Rider Park, west of Otter Lake. He still has his sled, but his time enjoying winter activities is limited.
"We take off in January and go to Arizona for the rest of the winter," he said.
He hasn't made it out to ride so far this year as he's been focused on maintenance on the farm.
Witte was vice president of the Fair Board in 1993 when the fairgrounds moved from a site near 3M to its southwest Hutchinson location, where it remains today. He joined in 1983 and is still a member.
"If you don't turn in a resignation you have to die to get off, and I'm not dead yet," he said. "It's gotten to be such a large business compared to what it was. It used to be when the fair was over, you shut down and they rented out one building and you could walk away. Right now it's full time. It's a big business now."
Witte still keeps busy on his farm operation, which he owns 50/50 with his son, Doug. As is the case in many areas of life, the biggest changes on the farm have been based around technology. For Witte, changes over the years have been larger than for many.
"We didn't have electricity until I was 6 years old," he said. "We moved and got electricity. And I had no indoor plumbing until I got to town."
He does his best to keep up with changing technology in the farm business, but finds he sometimes has to relearn things he learned the year before because he may have only used it for a month or two. What hasn't changed, he said, is the challenge. That's what's kept him involved for 55 years on Witte Sod farms, despite the risk that comes with farming.
"I don't need to go to Vegas," Witte joked about his luck.
This year has been especially challenging for farmers who contended with too much moisture, early frost, a propane shortage and low commodity prices.
"You always hope for a better year," Witte said. "You have to be an eternal optimist or you better get out of the business. And you have to be a workaholic. It helps. That's why I go to Arizona for two months. It forces me to slow down."