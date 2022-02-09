The Message
Elections have consequences. If you don’t like how the state is run, you and others have to get out and vote. That was the main message delivered by Sen. Scott Newman, R-Hutchinson, during last week’s GOP caucus at the Hutchinson Event Center.
To illustrate his point, Newman pointed to Republican voter ID bills and those that would restrict the governor’s use of emergency powers over the past two years, both of which have been past by the GOP-controlled Senate but stalled in the house.
“The House is controlled by the Democrats, there’s a democrat governor. They were not going to pick that up,” Newman said
Issues such as education, crime and the economy are at the forefront of the GOP agenda ahead of the 2022 election, but that agenda can’t move forward, Newman said, with Democrats in control of the House and governorship.
“If you really want change and to move the conservative agenda forward, the only way we can do it is to control the House, the Senate and the governor’s office. Otherwise we’re playing defense, and I have been playing defense for years.”
The Governor
Republicans caucusing at the Hutchinson Event Center Tuesday bucked statewide gubernatorial straw poll results.
With 99% of statewide caucuses reporting, Dr. Scott Jensen, a former state legislator who has gained notoriety during the COVID-19 pandemic, led with 38% of the votes. Locally, however, Kendall Qualls led with 32% of the 76 votes from all three Hutchinson city precincts, Biscay city and four area townships.
Qualls is a veteran who in 2020 lost to Democrat Rep. Dean Phillips in Minnesota’s 3rd Congressional District. Statewide, Qualls received 11% of the gubernatorial straw poll votes. The poll carries no actual impact, but serves as a bellwether of the party followers as campaigns are ramping up.
The Platform
The McLeod County GOP Convention is Saturday, March 26, at the Silver Lake Auditorium, 320 Main St. E., Silver Lake. The following resolutions were passed by local precincts as proposed additions to the Republican Party platform, and will be considered during the March convention:
- Oppose vaccine mandates in Minnesota
- Oppose comprehensive sex education requirements in schools
- Oppose critical race theory requirements in schools
- Oppose mask requirements in schools
- Oppose legalization of assisted suicide
- Oppose local governments accepting money from private sources to fund elections
- Oppose McLeod County plans for a State Highway 22 bypass around northeast Hutchinson without further studying the economic impact to downtown Hutchinson businesses
- Support changes to restrict the governor’s emergency powers
- Support Minnesota joining other states in calling for a constitutional convention, pursuant to Article V of the U.S. Constitution, to propose amendments to the Constitution that impose fiscal constraints on the federal government, limit the powers and jurisdiction of the federal government, and limit the terms of office for its officials and members of Congress
- Support a requirement that party-balanced election judges be present at the polls in all early voting centers
- Support a requirement that party lists of election judges be exhausted by governing bodies and election officials before appointing election judges or deputies from other sources
- Support a requirement that public and charter schools make all teaching materials available to parents via the internet
- Support religious freedoms and rights of conscience for private individuals, businesses and government officials
- Support “stand your ground” and “castle” laws
The People
Paul McAllister: “This is the ground level, I’ve never been to a caucus before, so this is a first for me. Don’t complain if you’re not willing to get involved. I just want to see what they’re all about and be part of the process. That’s really all I came for.”
John Hammers: “This is the first time my wife and I have been to a caucus, so we want to find out what’s going on and maybe express some of our views. We’re kind of worried about the rampant crime and violence that’s happening in a lot of places. We’re worried about taxes and all the spending programs that we really don’t see a great benefit from all this money that’s been handed out. Inflation is a concern for us. We’re near retirement, so that’s going to be an issue for us trying to make our retirement savings last.”
Donna Hammers: “I was kind of ignorant in the fact that I didn’t realize there was so much party-line voting. I thought that if I agreed with something I would vote for it, if I didn’t I wouldn’t vote for it, but it seems like politicians are so party-line. I don’t agree with that, so now I have to make sure I learn who all the Republicans are to make sure that’s the way I want to go.”
Careen Pierson: “I really liked Trump as a president, but I didn’t care for his demeanor as a president. On the other hand, I’m so disappointed in the direction it’s gone now. I can’t believe our country has gone bad so quickly, and I think part of it is we’ve moved away from our spirituality. The churches are having trouble getting people to even come to church, and COVID didn’t help it any.”