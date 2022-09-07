If you're an adventure loving, T-shirt wearing kind of guy or gal, what type of jewelry do you wear to accent your lifestyle?
The answer is Earth Clay jewelry by Grace Vanderbush. She's this year's Arts & Crafts Festival featured artist.
"... It is always so affirming to have the work you pour yourself into recognized and appreciated in this way," she said.
According to Mary Hodson, president of the Hutchinson Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, in selecting the featured artist, they look for artists with a unique twist or fun story that captures their hearts.
"Grace has an infectious personality that exudes warmth, kindness and grace," Hodson said. "Her work is sold all over the country in visitor centers at National Parks."
Vanderbush is passionate about creating adventure-inspiring artwork and that's why she started Earth Clay jewelry in 2018. A year later she was selling her miniature-sculpture jewelry to a few of the National Park visitor centers. She continues to expand into more parks today.
"My artwork is for people who like wearing T-shirts and going on adventures," she said. "I create miniature polymer clay sculptures inside brass jewelry pendants. I use tiny tools and my fingers to mix and sculpt the clay. I bake the designs resulting in waterproof sculptures that are ready for any adventure."
Vanderbush creates specialty series for these places to represent their park’s unique mountain ranges and land formations. Since the beginning of her business, to ensure the well-being of the national parks, she donates 10% of all profits to The National Park Foundation.
Recently, Vanderbush has started adding to my collection by creating what she call “clayscapes.”
"I sculpt the clayscapes in a similar fashion to how I make the necklaces, except that these compositions are much larger and are created on a wood-panel," she said. "I use my camera’s macro-lens to take up-close photography of the clayscapes and then print them on artboard. There’s something really unique about the texture and depth of clay that seems to absorb the viewer, which have made these a popular new item. They’re basically like massive necklaces for your wall. I sell the prints of these clayscapes online and at in-person art festivals."
"Grace Vanderbush can't remember a time when she wasn't painting, drawing, or sculpting. Born and raised in Minnesota, she was homeschooled until her tweens, which allowed for plenty of time to experiment with various mediums. Grace studied art education in college and sold her creations on the side while substitute teaching. She quickly realized her artwork could become a full-time career and hasn't looked back since. "There's nothing more rewarding than seeing my artwork bring others joy," Grace says.”
"If time stands still for you when you're basking in the beauty of a national park, Grace Vanderbush knows how you feel. The artist's wearable clay sculptures are a love letter to our nation's natural treasures, inspired by her frequent visits and fascination with every distinctive ecosystem. "I love photographing the smallest details about each park," Grace says, "like the moss on a rock or the tiniest bug or flower bud." These photos help her replicate an accurate color palette and recapture the magic of each location in a durable, waterproof creation designed with outdoorsy adventures in mind. To protect these destinations for future generations, 10% of the profits from your purchase will go directly to the National Park Foundation. Handmade in Minnesota."
As a kid, I enjoyed every art medium I could get my hands on, but when I was 10 years old I started working with clay & I loved the therapeutic process of squishing & kneading it. I used to create clay magnets, but I wanted to find a way to make my work wearable, so eventually I started experimenting with jewelry supplies. I had a completely different idea when I began sculpting with a bunch of random jewelry odds & ends one night, but just before I was about to give up on the whole “wearable-sculpture" idea, I decided to sculpt directly into a brass pendant after my first experiments weren’t working. That’s how the first Earth Clay necklace was born, completely on accident! The fact that I didn’t see it anywhere before I started creating it is one of the most fulfilling things for me about my art. I have always prayed that I would be able to create art as a way to support myself because it’s all I’ve ever wanted to do. I believe that the first necklace I sculpted was a gift from God because I’ve never had one of my (MANY) art ideas come together in such an effortless way, & I’ve never experienced people connecting with my art on the level Earth Clay does. It’s honestly pretty magical. :)
My husband, Jordan is a key component in the success of Earth Clay. Not only has he always encouraged me as I pursued my dreams of being a full-time artist, but he spends his free-time creating ways to make the business more successful. He is an engineer & is constantly planning & building things to make selling & creating my art easier & more functional. We are a team & I couldn’t do this without him!
The artist also sells her work through the online retailer Uncommon Goods, as well as at a few select retailers throughout the country, via her website at www.earthclayco.com and in person at art festivals.