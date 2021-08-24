What makes a great place to work? And where are those great places?
We asked our online reader at hutchinsonleader.com and independentreview.net those two questions last month, and we received a number of interesting responses, as well as confirmation that there are many Great Places to Work in McLeod and Meeker counties.
Six businesses — three from Mcleod County and three from Meeker County — were chosen from the nominees as our 2021 Great Places to Work. We congratulate Prince of Peace Retirement Living of Hutchinson, Cedar Crest Estate of Silver Lake, ADARA Home Health of Hutchinson, Steffes Group of Litchfield, Hicks Bus Line Inc. of Litchfield, and Ramsey Printing & Design of Litchfield. Information about these six businesses is included in this section.
But why did we ask these questions?
First, every job hunter wants to know about good places to work. They want to know about employers who make work rewarding and enjoyable.
The other side of that equation is the employer perspective. What are prospective employees looking for in a workplace? What will help a business stand out among the myriad of others who are seeking to fill positions in this competitive employment market?
Traditionally, the Leader and Independent Review have helped employers through "help wanted" ads. But with Great Places to Work, we wanted to go an extra step and provide another format for job seekers to learn more about prospective employers.
If you're looking for a job, we hope you'll read the testimonials about these six winning employers, as well as others who were nominated by their employees.