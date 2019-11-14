Glencoe-Silver Lake art teacher Shanda Landes is the Art Educators of Minnesota High School Art Teacher of the Year.
Landes, who was also nominated in 2009, has worked as a graphic designer, newspaper designer and independent contractor. But teaching and art advocacy is her calling.
Landes was nominated by MACCRAY High School art teacher LeAnn Atchison. GSL Kindergarten through sixth-grade art teacher Andrea Wigern also meant to nominate Landes, but was beaten to it.
Landes has been with the school for more than 36 years.
— McLeod County Chronicle