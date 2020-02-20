A GUIDE TO HUTCHINSON PARKS
1 — Shady Ridge: neighborhood park with play equipment and picnic table
2 — Woman’s Club: recreation ball field and shelter picnic area, playground
3 — Miller Woods: a nature area with a half-mile loop summer walking trail, winter cross-country ski trail in a restored oak savanna
4 — Rotary: new play equipment in 2017, shelter, paved one-half mile trail around park and outdoor fitness equipment, restrooms
5 — Oddfellows: outdoor archery, picnic shelter, restrooms, play equipment along the Luce Line Trail
6 — Roberts: four regulation softball/baseball fields, boat landing, new play equipment in June 2018, restrooms, basketball court, sand volleyball, gravel trail through native tall grass prairie. Hutchinson Public Schools' ecology site borders the east side of the park.
7 — AFS: a memorial park with various tree species, a statue and plaque remembering foreign exchange students
8 — Masonic/West River: showers, boat landing, restrooms, picnic area, sand volleyball, play equipment, shelters, RV and tent camping sites, permanent stage (available for rent), paddle sport equipment such as canoes, kayaks and stand-up paddle boards are available for rent Wednesday through Sunday at the garage on site
9 — Riverside Jaycee: horseshoe courts, restrooms, picnic area, play equipment, ball field, shelter and a native prairie area
10 — Kiwanis: also known as Rocket Hill; play equipment, snow sliding and year-round shelter and occasional summer water slide (private rentals available)
11 — Eheim: scenic area north of dam with look-out pier and seating, statue of Chief Little Crow
12 — Girl Scout: scenic area south of dam with mass perennial plantings and seating benches
13 — Fireman’s: a memorial park honoring firefighters with sheltered picnic area, play equipment, WPA fountain pool and bridge
14 — Kimberly: neighborhood park with play equipment and access to Luce Line State Trail on city’s east side
15 — North Woods: volleyball, restrooms, Little League fields, play equipment, and an enclosed picnic shelter, winter outdoor hockey and pleasure skating rinks
16 — Lions Park East: picnic area near State Highway 7 with play equipment
17 — Boy Scout: picnic area near State Highway 7 with a Boy Scout statue
18 — Old Bass Pond: natural area next to the Crow River and Luce Line State Trail
19 — Tartan Park/VMF Field: fenced baseball field and top flight baseball field (home to the Hutchinson Huskies town team) with a sand volleyball court, playground, walking trail, Skate Park, picnic area and BMX terrain bike course
20 — North/Community Playground: tennis/pickle ball courts, pleasure ice rink, extensive playground behind Park Elementary School
21 — South: 10-acre park with mature trees, three picnic shelters, restrooms, play equipment, 9-hole disc golf course available year-round
22 — Legion: war memorial along State Highway 15 South with a picnic shelter
23 — VFW: youth baseball field, play equipment, basketball court, picnic shelter and new restroom in 2018. The park is adjacent to Oakland Cemetery
24 — Elks: picnic shelter, restrooms, recreational ball field, volleyball, extensive play equipment, new inclusive play pieces were added in 2017 and 2018, along with off-street parking
25 — Linden: park is adjacent to the Hutchinson Family Aquatic Center/Recreation Center and two indoor ice rinks at Burich Arena, an outdoor paved walking path is also available
26 — Lions Park West: neighborhood park with picnic table and play equipment
27 — Junior Community Women: a neighborhood park and play area near high school with a basketball court and picnic tables
28 — Crow River Recreational Area: adjacent to Crow River and Luce Line State Trail with picnic area
29 — McLeod County Veterans Memorial: a memorial park with a Walk of Honor, monuments, picnic facility and restrooms
30 — Library Square: home of the 1904 Carnegie Library and site of an 1862 Dakota U.S. War stockade. Is used for many community activities, including Dairy Day in June, summer Monday Music in the Park series and Arts & Crafts Festival in September. Contains a band stand for concerts, fountain and Hutchinson Brothers statues
31 — Rolling Meadows: small neighborhood park with playground equipment and sun shelter
32 — Driftriders: a scenic outlook, sledding hill, 1/4-mile walking trail, picnic shelter, nature-theme playground
33 — Law Enforcement: a statue of a police officer honors those who have protected Hutchinson, including fallen officers
34 — Community Dog Park/East River Park: This new park was added in 2017. The fenced in area offers space for both large and small dogs. The park is on the south side of Crow River, east of Depot Marketplace, home of the Hutchinson Farmers Market
For more information about Hutchinson parks, call Sara Witte, parks supervisor, at 320-234-4228.