ENJOY YOUR FOOD WITH A SIDE OF FUN
If you’re a fan of festival food such as cotton candy, caramel apples or foot-long hot dogs, you’re in luck. Hutchinson is host to a variety of events that serve ample portions of food and fun ranging from the 78th annual Hutchinson Jaycee Water Carnival in June and the Minnesota Garlic Festival in August to the 46th annual Arts and Crafts Festival and Elks Gun and Coin Show, both in September.
Hungry? No problem. Hutchinson offers a smorgasbord of dining options. Whether you’re looking for quick meal of a cheeseburger and fries or something more exotic such as Mexican tamales or Chinese Kung Pao chicken, local restaurants can oblige.
Prefer to cook your meals at home? That’s OK, too. Fresh ingredients are available at local grocery stores as well as at the Hutchinson Farmers Market. Local producers sell their wares from May through October at Depot Marketplace, 25 Adams St. S.E., Hutchinson. Homegrown products range from flowers and vegetables, to breads and canned goods. Parking is convenient and a roof provides shelter during inclement weather.
New to the local food scene is Greener Pastures Co-op in downtown Hutchinson. It offers groceries, a bulk section as well as dine-in or to-go breakfast and lunch options including 8-inch pizzas, muffins, sandwiches, salads and more.
Do you have a green thumb but don’t have space for a garden? Community garden plots are available to rent through Hutchinson Parks, Recreation and Community Education by calling 320-587-2975.